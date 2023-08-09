09.08.2023 16:31:11

EQS-News: ECKEHARD FORBERICH LEAVES KAP AG

ECKEHARD FORBERICH LEAVES KAP AG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ECKEHARD FORBERICH LEAVES KAP AG

Fulda, 9 August 2023 Eckehard Forberich, Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG (KAP), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (German securities identification number: WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), is leaving the company with immediate effect. The separation is by mutual agreement, the Supervisory Board of the Fulda-based company announced on Monday. Until a successor is appointed, Marten Julius, KAPs Chief Financial Officer, will take over as Spokesman of the Management Board and assume the duties on an interim basis. The separation will have no effect on KAPs revenue development or results of operations in the current financial year.

We would like to expressly thank Eckehard Forberich for his commitment and substantial contributions to the further development of KAP over the past years. We regret his departure and wish him all the best for the future, says Christian Schmitz, Chairman of KAPs Supervisory Board.

The Management Board and the company have benefited enormously from Eckehard Forberichs professional expertise. His respectful interaction with colleagues also enriched our entire team in a very positive way. We will miss him on the Management Board and in the company, adds KAP CFO Marten Julius.

Eckehard Forberich was member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG from March 2020. His previous positions included serving as CEO of Deutsche Steinzeug Cremer & Breuer, managing director at automotive supplier Uniwheels and partner at management consultancy Roland Berger.

Contact:
KAP AG
Kai Knitter 
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investorrelations@kap.de
+49 661 103 327

 

About KAP AG
KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies that seizes attractive growth opportunities in their respective niche markets. Specifically, KAP AG currently focuses on four distinct operating segments: engineered products, flexible films, surface technologies and precision components. The Group lets its shareholders participate in the long-term sustainable value development through an attractive dividend. KAP AG currently has some 2,700 employees at 24 locations in eleven countries. KAP AG is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. KAP AGs shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).


