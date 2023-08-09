|
EQS-News: ECKEHARD FORBERICH LEAVES KAP AG
ECKEHARD FORBERICH LEAVES KAP AG
Fulda, 9 August 2023 Eckehard Forberich, Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG (KAP), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (German securities identification number: WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), is leaving the company with immediate effect. The separation is by mutual agreement, the Supervisory Board of the Fulda-based company announced on Monday. Until a successor is appointed, Marten Julius, KAPs Chief Financial Officer, will take over as Spokesman of the Management Board and assume the duties on an interim basis. The separation will have no effect on KAPs revenue development or results of operations in the current financial year.
We would like to expressly thank Eckehard Forberich for his commitment and substantial contributions to the further development of KAP over the past years. We regret his departure and wish him all the best for the future, says Christian Schmitz, Chairman of KAPs Supervisory Board.
The Management Board and the company have benefited enormously from Eckehard Forberichs professional expertise. His respectful interaction with colleagues also enriched our entire team in a very positive way. We will miss him on the Management Board and in the company, adds KAP CFO Marten Julius.
Eckehard Forberich was member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG from March 2020. His previous positions included serving as CEO of Deutsche Steinzeug Cremer & Breuer, managing director at automotive supplier Uniwheels and partner at management consultancy Roland Berger.
About KAP AG
