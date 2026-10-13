EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler and TerThera Sign Supply Agreement to Bring Next-Generation GMP Terbium-161 Radiopharmaceutical Therapies to Brazilian Patient

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Contract

Eckert & Ziegler and TerThera Sign Supply Agreement to Bring Next-Generation GMP Terbium-161 Radiopharmaceutical Therapies to Brazilian Patient



13.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin/Breda, 13 October 2026. Eckert & Ziegler Brazil, a regional subsidiary of the global nuclear medicine group Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), and TerThera announced today the signing of a strategic supply agreement for the precursor Terbium-161.



Under the terms of the agreement, TerThera will supply its GMP-compliant non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Terbium-161 (Tb-161) to Eckert & Ziegler Brazil. This partnership establishes a critical and reliable supply chain for the innovative isotope in South America, directly providing Brazilian patients access to the next generation of radioligand therapies. Moreover, the availability of GMP-grade Tb-161 will allow local pharmaceutical developers and clinical institutions to investigate the combination of Tb-161 with novel peptides, antibodies, and FAP-inhibitors to target a broad spectrum of oncological indications. The agreement, between Eckert & Ziegler Brazil and TerThera, will bring the next generation of Radioligand Therapy (RLT) to Brazil and allow access to a novel radiopharmaceutical for cancer healthcare.



Terbium-161, a carrier free lanthanide produced by neutron activation, is a highly promising radionuclide for Radioligand Therapy (RLT) exhibiting comparable chemical characteristics to known radiolanthanides that has the potential, due to highest addition of Auger electronic emission with a higher linear energy transfer, to improve anti-tumor capabilities for primary and (micro)metastasized cancers. The latest clinical results have shown a promising and effective anti-tumor response, even after treatment stops of conventional medicine, providing for a new therapy option by depositing a highest but localized tumor dose with limited impact on healthy tissue.



Expanding Local Theranostic Infrastructure



"It is a great milestone that after six years of absence we are back in Brazil with a potentially better radionuclide," said Philippe van Overeem, CEO of TerThera. "Having supplied Lutetium-177 to Brazil for almost two decades, I know firsthand the passion and capability of the local nuclear medicine community. Returning to this market with GMP-grade Terbium-161 allows us to build on that legacy and give Brazilian doctors and researchers a powerful, next-generation tool to treat micro-metastases and complex tumors more effectively."



The agreement leverages Eckert & Ziegler's robust presence in Latin America, combining TerThera’s unique isotope production capabilities with a powerful regional distribution and manufacturing network.



"We are proud to partner with TerThera to bring this highly promising isotope to South America," stated Fabrício Diel, the Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler Brazil. "Integrating Terbium-161 into our portfolio perfectly aligns with our mission of “Contributing to saving lives” and our goal to expand local access to strategic theranostic solutions. By combining this premium radionuclide with advanced targeting agents here in Brazil, we are shortening the supply chain and opening new clinical horizons for oncology patients across the region."



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,100 employees, is THE leading independent radioisotope supplier and a specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDax index of Deutsche Börse.

www.ezag.com



About TerThera BV

TerThera is a radionuclide production focused company based in The Netherlands. The founders and the staff of TerThera have decades of experience in the nuclear medicine industry and are giving their full focus on the production of the innovative radionuclide Terbium-161 (Tb-161). TerThera is building a global platform to meet the growing demand for radionuclides in oncology and nuclear medicine.

www.terthera.com



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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