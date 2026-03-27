Eco Science Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEZM / ISIN: US27888G1040
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27.03.2026 13:06:03
EQS-News: Eco Science Solutions Integrates IDScan.net's DIVE Into Herbo Pay to Power Identity Verification, Compliance, and Fraud Prevention
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EQS-News: Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Integration Strengthens Onboarding and Transaction Workflows for Merchants Operating in Regulated, Specialized, and High-Compliance Sectors
SAN CLEMENTE, CA - March 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ESSI), a financial technology company focused on compliance-oriented payments infrastructure, today announced the integration of IDScan.net's DIVE into Herbo Pay, its intelligent payments platform for small and midsize businesses. The integration adds automated identity verification and document authentication to Herbo Pay’s onboarding and transaction workflow, helping merchants support age and ID checks, reduce fraud risk, and operate more efficiently in complex compliance environments.
By combining Herbo Pay’s payments platform with IDScan.net’s identity verification technology, ESSI is expanding its financial stack with a stronger compliance and risk management layer. The relationship is designed to improve merchant onboarding, reduce manual review, and support more secure transactions across specialized and emerging sectors.
“Partnering with IDScan.net strengthens the core of Herbo Pay’s compliance infrastructure,” said Michael Rountree, CEO of Eco Science Solutions. “This integration helps us deliver a more complete solution for merchants that need reliable payments, stronger identity verification, and a better way to manage risk as they grow.”
Key benefits of the DIVE integration include:
Herbo Pay is built to serve merchants operating in specialized, high-compliance, and emerging categories, including wellness, nutraceuticals, specialty retail, and other sectors where reliable payment access and strong controls are essential. The addition of IDScan.net broadens Herbo Pay’s ability to support these businesses with technology that prioritizes trust, verification, and operational efficiency.
The integration also supports ESSI’s broader product strategy. Alongside Herbo, the company’s accounting and ERP platform, Herbo Pay is part of ESSI’s effort to build a connected fintech ecosystem that brings payments, compliance, and business operations together in a unified workflow. As demand grows for integrated infrastructure in complex commerce environments, ESSI believes verification and compliance technology will remain an important platform differentiator.
About Eco Science Solutions (ESSI)
Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ESSI) develops financial technology platforms that help businesses manage payments, compliance, and operational workflows. Through Herbo and Herbo Pay, ESSI is building connected tools for businesses operating in emerging and complex markets.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net offers the leading adaptive AI identity verification platform focusing on high volume ID verification, fraud prevention, age verification, and compliance. Across our suite of products we perform more than 21,000,000 verifications monthly, at more than 20,000 locations around the world.
Media Contact
News Source: Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
27.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US27888G1040
|EQS News ID:
|2299372
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2299372 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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