EQS-News: EcoGraf HFfree Australian Patent

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Patent

EcoGraf HFfree Australian Patent



20.12.2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EcoGraf HFfree Australian Patent



IP Australia Submission



EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) advises that it has lodged with IP Australia its Evidence in Answer to oppositions raised by two parties to the Companys Patent Application 2021261902 Method of producing purified graphite.

The EcoGraf HFfree purification process was developed by EcoGraf in Australia in 2017 and has since been refined through extensive testing and analysis conducted in Australia, Europe and Asia. Patents and trademarks have been lodged by EcoGraf in all key battery markets to protect the IP associated with this process and on 8 November 2021 the Company reported that the International Preliminary Examining Authority acting under the Patent Co-operation Treaty had deemed all 25 of the EcoGraf patent claims as novel and inventive.

Based on this positive examination and finding, in December 2021 the Australian Government, through IP Australia, confirmed acceptance of the Companys patent application and published it in the Australian Journal of Patents as part of a 3-month exposure period during which oppositions can be raised to the proposed grant of a patent. Oppositions were lodged with IP Australia by two parties, who then provided their Statement of Grounds and Particulars in June 2022 and Evidence in Support in September 2022.

After reviewing the Evidence in Support, EcoGraf has filed its Evidence in Answer. The Opponents will be provided an opportunity to file any Evidence in Reply. Then its expected that the Commissioner of Patents will appoint a delegate to consider the matter (which may include obtaining additional information and holding a hearing) and issue a decision. It is open to a party to appeal this decision to the Federal Court.

Protection of EcoGrafs significant investment in proprietary processing, innovation and new technology provides it with a competitive advantage and benefits Australias position as a major supplier of critical minerals to global battery markets. The development of new Australian technologies supported by patents strongly aligns with the core principles of the Australian Governments Critical Minerals Strategy.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS & MEDIA

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Companys successful application of the EcoGraf purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Companys mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.