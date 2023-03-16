EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: Chemical Processing Expert Appointed to Lead BAM Development

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Chemical Processing Expert Appointed to Lead BAM Development

Acceleration of Epanko development to provide feedstock for downstream vertically integrated battery anode material business

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Jurgen Gnoinski as Manager - BAM Development.

In this role, Jurgen will lead the development and commercialisation of EcoGrafs downstream HFfree purification technology that will supply battery anode material (BAM) to the high growth lithium-ion battery market.

Jurgen has more than 20 years experience in the development and operation of high efficiency metallurgical processing technologies across multiple commodities in Africa and Australia, including commercialisation of the DNi Process nickel extraction process. He started his career with global miner Anglo American plc where he held a variety of process engineering and management roles, progressing to become Head of Technology Development and Governance in South Africa.

He has acquired extensive expertise in the establishment of industry leading mineral processing operations and related continuous improvement programs, ranging from pilot plants to qualification processes and ultimately to implementation in commercial scale operations.

Jurgen holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Chemistry from the University of Witwatersrand, an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch and a Masters in Intellectual Property from the University of Technology, Sydney. Jurgen is also fluent in a number of languages, including German.

Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks stated EcoGraf is delighted to have Jurgen join our team at an exciting time for the Company in the development of our vertically integrated battery anode materials business.

Following recent meetings with the Tanzanian Government (refer ASX Announcement Tanzania Government Visits Epanko Graphite Project 9 March 2023), further meetings are being held with anode and battery manufacturers in South Korea and Japan to promote Tanzanias emerging position as a major global supplier of superior quality graphite and to discuss the Companys on-going collaboration with key battery market participants.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.



