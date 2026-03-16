EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: Partnership with Taiwan’s Long Time Technology 

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf Limited: Partnership with Taiwan’s Long Time Technology



16.03.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Partnership with Taiwan’s Long Time Technology

Develop EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities in

South-East Asia and Taiwan

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. (“LTT”) (TPEx: 6555), a Taiwan-based battery materials and anode technology company1, to collaborate on the development of EcoGraf’s HFfree® purification technology, offtake arrangements, and expansion of EcoGraf’s battery anode operations in South East Asia and Taiwan.

Key Highlights

LTT major shareholder is Foxconn 2 , a major supplier to Apple Inc. and actively developing new energy sectors

Partnership to leverage EcoGraf’s HF free ® patented purification technology into LTT’s anode supply chain in South East Asia and Taiwan

LTT to evaluate EcoGraf’s natural graphite anode products for use in its global ex-China battery facility supply chain

Investment to include evaluation of Joint Venture (JV) structure for establishment of purification facilities

Parties to engage on offtake and investment to support EcoGraf’s downstream developments and Epanko expansions

The MoU is strategically important and aligns EcoGraf with a downstream partner which leverages off and benefits from EcoGraf’s HFfree® purification technology and low-cost efficiencies. Under the MoU, the parties intend to initiate discussions on offtake and investment to support the development of EcoGraf’s HFfree® purification facilities in South East Asia and Taiwan. LTT will provide technical specifications for EV anode materials and estimated annual volume requirements. The collaboration also includes joint evaluation of material performance, comparative benchmarking against market alternatives, and agreeing potential joint venture structures for the purification facilities.

The relationship leverages LTT’s position within the battery industry ecosystem, providing potential access to Tier-1 OEMs and battery supply chains. By combining EcoGraf’s environmentally responsible HFfree technology with LTT’s development platforms, the partnership has the potential to accelerate adoption of EcoGraf’s natural graphite products and purification technology in commercial lithium-ion battery applications, enhance supply chain resilience, and support the growth of sustainable anode solutions worldwide.

Strategic Importance – Battery Industry Supply Chain Linkage

LTT has collaborated with industrial partners within the Taiwanese electronics and battery ecosystem for over seventeen years. As a publicly traded company held by Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.), LTT plays a crucial role for the collaboration in this ecosystem. Through the collaboration with LTT, EcoGraf is expected to gain a potential pathway to Tier-1 technology and EV OEM supply chains, particularly for markets prioritising ex-China battery materials sourcing.

EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks stated “This MoU marks a significant step in advancing EcoGraf’s global anode strategy. LTT’s ex-China battery platform, combined with its potential connection to the Foxconn supply chain, offers a highly attractive route into Tier-1 OEM markets. By integrating our EcoGraf HFfree® technology into LTT’s supply chain and exploring joint global facilities, we aim to establish a competitive, sustainable anode supply solution for global markets.”

LTT’s CEO, Wayne Yen Commented “We are pleased to collaborate with EcoGraf to evaluate their HFfree natural graphite products. This agreement provides an opportunity to strengthen our supply chain solutions and explore synergies in battery material development. EcoGraf’s technology aligns with the needs of our global customer network services, including but not limited the partners in the battery industry ecosystem, and we look forward to progressing technical evaluations and potential future commercial discussions.”

The rapid growth of AI is also accelerating global deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to support renewable energy and grid stability. As BESS capacity scales, demand for high-quality graphite, critical to lithium-ion and emerging battery technologies, is expected to rise significantly, underscoring the importance of secure, long-term anode graphite supply.

The MoU envisages the execution of formal and binding documentation once further work has been completed and the Company will keep the market updated with progress on this partnership.

References

Note 1: Refer https://www.lttech.com.tw/

Note 2: Refer https://www.foxconn.com/us



This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

Forward looking statements

Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as “forward looking statements” and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (“SpG”). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

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