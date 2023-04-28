EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

|
Vertically integrated battery anode materials developer EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to release its activities and cash flow reports for the three months ended 31 March 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
EcoGraf Natural Graphite Projects
EcoGraf Battery Anode Material
EcoGraf Anode Material Recycling
CORPORATE
Notes
1 Financial metrics are in nominal terms.
2 Post commissioning and ramp up phase.
3 Un-escalated 2023 dollars
4 Nominal, includes port wharfage charges levied at 1% of the FOB price. Excludes royalties.
BUSINESS SUMMARY
EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.
In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.
Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.
Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Companys successful application of the EcoGraf purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.
Forward looking statements
Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as forward looking statements and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.
Production targets and financial information
Information in relation to the feasibility study conducted on the production of battery graphite using the Companys EcoGraf technology, including production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, included in this announcement is extracted from an ASX announcement dated 5 December 2017 Battery Graphite Pilot Plant, as updated on 17 April 2019 EcoGraf Delivers Downstream Development, 5 November 2020 Completion of EcoGraf Processing Facility Development Report and 14 July 2021 Commercial Scale Program Delivers 20% Product Yield Increase, available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets set out in the announcement released on 5 December 2017, as updated on 17 April 2019, 5 November 2020 and 14 July 2021 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Information in this announcement relating to the Bankable Feasibility Study conducted on the Epanko Graphite Project, including production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, included in this announcement is extracted from an ASX announcement dated 21 June 2017 Updated Bankable Feasibility Study available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets set out in the announcement released on 21 June 2017 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The production targets referred in the announcement dated 28th April 2023 are based on 45% Measured Resources, 38% Indicated Resources and 17% Inferred Resources for the 18 year life of mine. The Measured Resources, Indicated Resources and Inferred Resources underpinning the production target have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements in Appendix 5A (JORC Code). The Company has used Inferred Mineral Resources as part of the production target. There is a low level of confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The economic feasibility of the Project has been assessed excluding the Inferred material, confirming the use of Inferred mineralisation is not a determining factor in the viability of the Project.
Mineral resources
Information in this announcement relating to Mineral Resources at the Merelani-Arusha Graphite Project has been previously reported by the Company in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) (refer to the ASX announcement dated 8 September 2015 Merelani Upgrade Paves Way for PFS), available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information as at the date of this announcement that materially affects the information included in the Companys previous announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Companys previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Information in this announcement relating to Mineral Resources at the Epanko Graphite Project has been previously reported by the Company in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) (refer to the ASX announcement dated 31 March 2017 Epanko Mineral Resource Upgrade), available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information as at the date of this announcement that materially affects the information included in the Companys previous announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Companys previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Information in this announcement relating to Ore Reserves at the Epanko Graphite Project has been previously reported by the Company in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) (refer to the ASX announcement dated 21 June 2017 Updated Bankable Feasibility Study), available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information as at the date of this announcement that materially affects the information included in the Companys previous announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Companys previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Mineral resources - Competent Person Statement
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Companys ASX announcement 38% Increase in the Epanko Mineral Resource on 2 March 2023, and, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Additional features:
