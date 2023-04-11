EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: Tanzanian Government Advises Framework Agreement Signing Date

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf Limited: Tanzanian Government Advises Framework Agreement Signing Date



11.04.2023

11 April 2023 ASX: EGR



Tanzanian Government Advises Framework Agreement Signing Date

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce its been advised by the Government of Tanzania the signing date for the Framework Agreement for the development and operation of the Epanko Graphite Project (Epanko or the Project) is scheduled for 17 April.

This is a significant milestone and follows the recent Epanko site visit by the Special Presidential Government Negotiating Team.

EcoGraf is very pleased to be partnering with the Government as it will be a key stakeholder in the development of Epanko, a world class graphite project which is forecast to make an inter-generational contribution to the Tanzanian economy.

The signing of the agreement follows a range of new EU and US Government policies and legislation for the development of new supply chains to support the transition to clean energy, including:

US Treasury IRA guidance on new clean vehicle credit criteria to strengthen critical mineral supply chains 1 .

. Vice President Kamala Harris visit to Tanzania to deepen the strategic relationship with the Tanzanian Government and highlight its importance as a key emerging supplier of critical EV battery minerals 2 .

. EU announcement of further policies to support EU supply chains 3 .

. Korean Government announcement of legislation requiring 50% of critical and battery minerals to be sourced outside of China 4 .

. Japan - US trade deal to strengthen Japans battery supply chains with member countries of the Mineral Security Partnership (which includes Australia) and also to grant Japanese automakers wider access to the new $7,500 US EV tax credit5.

