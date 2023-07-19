EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: US Patent Granted

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Patent

19 July 2023

US Patent Granted

Technology Complies with US Treasury IRA Guidance on New Clean Vehicle Credit Criteria

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce that it has received notice from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that its patent application, filed on 1 November 2022, entitled Method of Producing Purified Graphite has been granted on July 18, 2023 as U.S. Patent 11,702342.

This is a very important step in the proposed commercialisation of EcoGraf HFfree technology, providing protection in the US of the patented methodology until about May 2041. The commercialisation of the technology will also comply with US Treasury IRA guidance on new clean vehicle credit criteria to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

The Company is in discussion with lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, and supply chain participants on locating the technology in the US.

The US Patent provides protection for our processing technology which has significant strategic value, as any products made (outside of the US) by a patented process (patented in the US), would be an infringement when imported into the US.

The method is positioned to be an alternative purification technology for the manufacturer of battery anode material used in lithium-ion batteries, the patent also protects the use of the technology in Lithium-ion battery anode recycling. Battery recycling is now recognised as an important part of transition to clean energy with increasing requirements in EU and US to achieve greater recycling.

EcoGrafs HFfree purification technology was developed by the Company in Australia in 2017 and has since been refined through extensive testing and analysis conducted in Australia, Europe and Asia. Patents and trademarks have been lodged by EcoGraf in all key battery markets to protect the IP associated with this process.

Under its Patent Convention Treaty (PCT) filing, patent submissions have also been made in all key planned battery manufacturing hubs which include EU, Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, East Africa, South Africa and Australia.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.



About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the Duma TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Companys successful application of the EcoGraf purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Companys mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news.