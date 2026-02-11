EQS-News: EcoGraf Signs Co-operation Agreement with European Investment Bank

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf Signs Co-operation Agreement with European Investment Bank



11.02.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

EcoGraf Signs Co-operation Agreement

with European Investment Bank

EcoGraf Limited, (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK), is pleased to announce the Company has signed a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the European Investment Bank (“EIB”) for the provision of technical assistance to progress the Company’s vertically integrated HFfree business in the Critical Raw Materials (CRM) sector.

Under the Agreement, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide technical assistance to advance a defined package of activities across the business. This includes support for the development of the Company’s planned Epanko Project expansion study1 and Midstream Mechanical Shaping Facility2 in Tanzania, as well as services aimed at enabling the integration of the project into the EU battery anode value chain.

The technical assistance activities are funded under the “EU–OACPS Technical Assistance Facility on Critical Raw Materials (CRM)”, which supports initiatives that contribute to the objectives of the EIB’s CRM strategic initiative and are aligned with the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials Act3.

This Agreement follows the EIB site visit in June 2025 and the positive meetings in Brussels where the Company presented its vertically integrated graphite developments at the EU Priority Projects Showcase organised as part of EU Critical Raw Materials Facility policy initiatives4. The EU recognises the Company’s Epanko Project as a key development for the establishment of new, long-term and sustainable battery mineral supply chains for the European industry.

In addition, the Company was strongly encouraged to apply for Strategic Project status under the CRM Act, to cover both its Upstream and Downstream developments. Attaining Strategic Project status is expected to reinforce EcoGraf’s vision of contributing to the global transition towards a cleaner environment through its vertically integrated battery anode materials business.

EcoGraf Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented “We are excited to partner with the EIB and work together in various strategic initiatives to develop reliable and sustainable supply chains for critical raw materials.”

“The EIB is pleased to support preparatory work that contributes to the development of responsible critical raw material value chains. This will spur potential public and private sector eligible investments that will allow for long term, sound and sustainable projects to be implemented at a later stage. This cooperation reflects our commitment to fostering win-win partnerships with European and African partners, supporting resilient supply chains,” said EIB Director for Corporates and Global Activities, Andrea Clerici.



References

Note 1: Refer EcoGraf ASX announcement 12 November 2025

Note 2: Refer EcoGraf ASX announcement 24 March 2025

Note 3: https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/areas-specific-interest/critical-raw-materials/critical-raw-materials-act_en

Note 4: Refer EcoGraf ASX announcement 30 June 2025

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to-date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

