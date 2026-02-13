EQS-News: Economic stability in a challenging market environment

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Economic stability in a challenging market environment



13.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 13 February 2026 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2025/2026 (01/04/2025 - 31/12/2025):

Revenue: EUR 66.0 million (EUR 65.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024/2025)

EBITDA: EUR 16.3 million (EUR 17.2 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024/2025)

EBIT: EUR 10.4 million (EUR 11.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024/2025)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 10.5 million (EUR 12.5 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024/2025)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 34.2 million as of 31 December 2025 (EUR 24.8 million as of 31 December 2024)

Linz, 13 February 2026 – In the first nine months of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the Fabasoft Group recorded revenues of kEUR 65,998 (kEUR 65,386 in the corresponding period of the previous year). Recurring revenues increased by 10.6% to kEUR 40,234 in the reporting period (kEUR 36,373 in the same period of the previous year). The share of recurring revenues in total revenues thus rose to 61.0 % (previous year: 55.6 %).

Strategic substance despite stagnating economic momentum

With ongoing investments in the development and expansion of Fabasphere and the strengthening of sales and marketing, the Fabasoft Group achieved EBITDA of kEUR 16,301 (kEUR 17,186 in the same period of the previous year) and EBIT of kEUR 10,387 (kEUR 11,397 in the same period of the previous year) in the first nine months of the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

“Despite the lack of public investment stimulus and the ongoing macroeconomic growth crisis, we are standing our ground in a difficult market environment with considerable substance”, comments Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann on the developments in the reporting period. “While the necessary revitalization of overall economic momentum is still pending, Fabasoft set clear investment priorities in the first nine months of the 2025/2026 fiscal year to consistently continue its growth path”, concludes Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann.

As at 31 December 2025, the company employed 505 people. A year earlier, the headcount was 501 employees.

The full 9-month report 2025/2026 is available under the following link:

German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2025_2026.pdf

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2025_2026.pdf

