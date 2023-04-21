EQS-News: ecotel communication ag: 2023 Annual General Meeting passes resolution of dividend and changes to the Supervisory Board.

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel/Dividend

ecotel communication ag: 2023 Annual General Meeting passes resolution of dividend and changes to the Supervisory Board. (news with additional features)



21.04.2023 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Company Founder Peter Zils elected to the Supervisory Board by large majority

Dr. Norbert Bensel retires from the Supervisory Board after 13 years

Payment of dividends of 18,82 Euros per share decided

Düsseldorf, 21. April 2023

By a resolution of todays Annual General Meeting, Peter Zils, company founder and long-standing Chairman of the Executive Board, will join the Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag with immediate effect. Also decided at the subsequent Supervisory Board Meeting was, that Peter Zils will take over the office of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from Dr. Norbert Bensel, who is stepping down due to retirement.

Peter Zils departure from the Executive Board is the last step in his succession plan. He is now handing over the entire operational management of the company to Markus Hendrich, who has been directing the company as sole Chairman of the Executive Board since 1 September 2022.

Uwe Nickl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expresses his gratitude to Peter Zils: "For more than a quarter of a century, Peter Zils has always navigated the ecotel ship safely through the waves of the telecommunications industry with visionary foresight and his unerring sense for sustainable concepts. He is renowned as an anchor for stability, reliability, and innovative strength. This foundation can be built upon and the company has an exciting future with great opportunities and possibilities ahead. We thank Peter for his exceptional life's work."

The new leadership duo, Markus Hendrich, Executive Board and Uwe Nickl, Supervisory Board, express their appreciation to Dr. Norbert Bensel for his many years of service on ecotels Supervisory Board: Dr. Norbert Bensels departure marks the end of an era. On behalf of the entire ecotel team, we would like to thank him for his invaluable advice that connected people. He contributed significantly to setting the right course for ecotels successful development. We sincerely wish him all the very best for the future and a happy and rewarding retirement.

Achim Theis, Chief Sales Officer who has been with ecotel since 1999, adds: There could hardly have been a better time for the change in leadership. ecotel celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is also presenting the shareholders with the best business year in the companys history.

In summary, all proposed agenda items have been approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting by a large majority. One hundred percent of the shareholders agreed to the distribution of the regular and special dividend of 18,82 EUR.

About ecotel communication ag:

ecotel communication ag has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. With its focus on "cloud & fiber" since 2022, ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf. With around 225 employees, ecotel currently serves more than 15,000 customers nationwide with a full-service offering of cloud and broadband services.

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de

Further information at www.ecotel.de