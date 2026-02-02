ecotel communication Aktie
WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343
|
02.02.2026 13:04:33
EQS-News: ecotel communication AG announces changes in the Management Board: Markus Hendrich steps down as CEO, founder Peter Zils takes over on an interim basis
|
EQS-News: ecotel communication ag
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Corporate News
ecotel communication AG announces changes in the Management Board:
Düsseldorf, 2 February 2026 – After more than five successful years on the Management Board of ecotel communication ag, CEO Markus Hendrich has informed the Supervisory Board—following an extended dialogue—that he will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of August 2026, as he wishes to pursue new personal opportunities.
During his tenure as CEO, Markus Hendrich led ecotel communication ag with innovation and success through the company’s transformation into its next phase of growth and guided the organization through a generational transition. Mr. Hendrich will remain closely connected to the company and will continue to provide support in an advisory capacity during the transition period.
To ensure that ecotel communication ag maintains its successful trajectory during the search for a suitable successor—and to allow sufficient time for the selection process—the Supervisory Board has also resolved to second its member, Peter Zils, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to the Management Board as of 3 February 2026 for a transitional period until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in the 2026 financial year. Mr. Zils will simultaneously assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Uwe Nickl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag:
Markus Hendrich:
02.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
|E-mail:
|info@ecotel.de
|Internet:
|www.ecotel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005854343
|WKN:
|585434
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2269674
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269674 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!