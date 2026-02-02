EQS-News: ecotel communication AG announces changes in the Management Board: Markus Hendrich steps down as CEO, founder Peter Zils takes over on an interim basis

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel

ecotel communication AG announces changes in the Management Board: Markus Hendrich steps down as CEO, founder Peter Zils takes over on an interim basis



02.02.2026

Düsseldorf, 2 February 2026 – After more than five successful years on the Management Board of ecotel communication ag, CEO Markus Hendrich has informed the Supervisory Board—following an extended dialogue—that he will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of August 2026, as he wishes to pursue new personal opportunities.

Against this background, and after weighing the pros and cons, the Supervisory Board and Mr. Hendrich have mutually agreed that he will step down from the Management Board ahead of schedule, effective today.

During his tenure as CEO, Markus Hendrich led ecotel communication ag with innovation and success through the company’s transformation into its next phase of growth and guided the organization through a generational transition. Mr. Hendrich will remain closely connected to the company and will continue to provide support in an advisory capacity during the transition period.

To ensure that ecotel communication ag maintains its successful trajectory during the search for a suitable successor—and to allow sufficient time for the selection process—the Supervisory Board has also resolved to second its member, Peter Zils, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to the Management Board as of 3 February 2026 for a transitional period until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in the 2026 financial year. Mr. Zils will simultaneously assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Zils is the founder of the company and served for many years as Chairman or Co-Chairman of the Management Board before joining the Supervisory Board on 21 April 2023.

Uwe Nickl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag:

“We thank Markus Hendrich for his contribution and regret, yet respect, his decision not to renew his expiring contract. He has successfully managed the generational transition within ecotel ag, for which we are very grateful. I am pleased that Peter Zils, the current Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and founder of ecotel ag, has agreed to take on the role of interim CEO until a new Chairman of the Management Board is appointed. This ensures that long-term strategic decisions are not delayed and that ecotel AG remains consistently on course for success.”

Markus Hendrich:

“I am very grateful for the time we have shared, for the trust, and for the support of our employees and all stakeholders throughout the company’s transformative journey toward becoming a leading quality provider for business customers. I am confident that the company will continue its successful development in the future. In full agreement with the Supervisory Board, I have therefore decided to dedicate myself to new responsibilities going forward.”