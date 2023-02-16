EQS-News: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary figures for 2022 and forecast for 2023

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

ecotel communication ag: Preliminary figures for 2022 and forecast for 2023



16.02.2023 / 18:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Revenue: EUR 93.3 million

EBITDA: EUR 77.1 million

Consolidated net income: EUR 67.5 million / earnings per share: EUR 19.24

Planned dividend payment: EUR 18.82

Targeted investments in further growth

Düsseldorf, February 16, 2023

The 2022 financial year was extremely successful for Düsseldorf-based ecotel communication ag. In addition to one-time income from the sale of the holding in easybell GmbH and from the transfer of usage rights to Internet resources, the operating business also developed positively.

According to preliminary figures, revenues increased by 32% to EUR 93.3 million (PY: EUR 70.9 million) and EBITDA adjusted for special effects is expected to reach EUR 9.2 million (PY: EUR 9.7 million). Overall, ecotel is expected to report record EBITDA of EUR 77.1 million and a consolidated net income of EUR 67.5 million, or earnings per share of EUR 19.24.

As already published in today's ad hoc release, in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.82, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning to propose a special dividend of EUR 18.00 to the shareholders for the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2023, and thus a dividend proposal of overall EUR 18.82 per share entitled to dividends.

For 2023, ecotel plans growing consolidated revenues of EUR 95 to 100 million and increasing operating EBITDA in a corridor of EUR 9 to 10 million (see below for definition), despite the sale of the easybell segment. The goal is to return to a sustainable operating result that is comparable with the ecotel Group's result before the sale of the easybell segment as quickly as possible.

(in EUR million) 2021* 2022 2023 forecast Group Sales 70.9 93.3 95 - 100 of which ecotel Business Customers segment 46.3 45.6 46 48 Gross profit 31.1 31.2 31 - 33 of which ecotel Business Customers segment 28.5 29.1 EBITDA 9.7 77.1 Adjusted/operating EBITDA 9.7 9.2 9 10 of which ecotel Business Customers segment 8.6 8.4 > 8.5 Consolidated net income 4.8 67.5 > 4 Earnings per share (in EUR) 1.36 19.24 Free cash flow 10.5 76.6 Net financial assets 9.6 66.9 Equity ratio (in %) 47.6 75.9

* Prior-year figures adjusted as the easybell segment was classified as discontinued operation and was sold on November 17, 2022.



The overall increase in profitability and the one-time income generated in 2022 will enable ecotel to invest further in the growth markets »cloud« and »fiber« and to position itself more quickly and sustainably in these growing segments. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board are convinced that ecotels strategic positioning offers good opportunities to grow faster than the market in the coming years. Against this backdrop, the Company is pursuing the goal of driving growth not only with the existing organization and existing resources, but also through targeted investments, above all in sales and sales-supporting resources, as well as the development of new channels.

The Management Board expects these investments to pay off as disproportionate sales growth and sustainable earnings increases by 2024 already.

Due to the large number of one-time effects on the one hand and to ensure comparability and transparency on the other hand, ecotel will report an operating EBITDA in the future. The following headlines are subject to adjustment effects:

Income and expenses from changes in the investment portfolio and directly related transaction costs (including deconsolidation result, effects from purchase price allocation, expenses for due diligence, legal advice, notarization)

Unplanned income from the transfer of rights to Internet resources (including purchase price, exchange rate effects, performance commissions, transaction costs)

Expenses for non-cash valuation effects (e.g. stock option plans)

One-time expenses for reorganization and restructuring measures

Other income and expenses that were unforeseeable in nature and/or amount, limit the comparability of operating activities and cannot be directly influenced by management (e.g. unforeseeable temporary fluctuations in energy prices, or unforeseen retrospective price adjustments of wholesale products due to decisions by regulatory authorities or courts)

About ecotel communication ag:

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«) has been operating nationwide since 1998 and is established as one of Germanys leading providers of high-quality business solutions. With the focus on »Cloud & Fiber« in 2022, ecotel supplies the two most important growth areas of the German telecommunications market.

The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has a total of about 225 employees. Currently, ecotel provides full cloud and broadband services to more than 15,000 customers throughout Germany.

Note:

This publication is not an offer for the sale nor an invitation for the purchase or subscription of securities. This publication is not a securities brochure. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect dissemination to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

