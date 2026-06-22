EQS-News: ecotel communication ag will transfer to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective June 23, 2026

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ecotel communication ag will transfer to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective June 23, 2026



22.06.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, June 22, 2026 – ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343) has successfully completed, together with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, all formalities required for the announced segment change. The transition, effected through the revocation of the admission of the shares to the regulated market (Prime Standard) and their inclusion in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s open market, will take place as scheduled on June 23, 2026.

As already announced on May 18, 2026, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, had resolved to transfer the listing to the Scale segment. The last trading day of the shares in the Prime Standard will be June 22, 2026. From June 23, 2026, ecotel shares will be traded in the Scale segment. The tradability of the shares will remain fully ensured at all times.

The Scale segment is specifically designed for growth-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises and, in the view of the Management Board, better reflects ecotel’s current company size and capital market positioning. The segment change enables a significant reduction in regulatory and administrative requirements without affecting the company’s presence on the capital market. The Scale segment therefore provides a suitable and appropriate trading environment for ecotel shares, allowing the company to allocate more resources to its core operations while maintaining the public tradability of its shares on a German stock exchange.

The legal basis for this step is the Act to Strengthen Germany as a Business Location (Standortförderungsgesetz), which has been in force since February 2026 and permits a transition from the regulated market to an SME growth market without a concurrent delisting tender offer.

ecotel communication ag will continue to keep its shareholders and the capital market transparently and promptly informed about all material developments.