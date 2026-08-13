ecotel communication Aktie
WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343
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13.08.2026 08:00:14
EQS-News: ecotel Continues Stable Business Development in the First Half of 2026
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EQS-News: ecotel communication ag
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Düsseldorf, August 13, 2026
Ecotel - a nationwide leading quality provider for business customers - continued its stable business development in the first half of 2026 and improved revenue, earnings and cash flow compared with the prior-year period. Group revenue increased by 14.7% to EUR 65.4 million (previous year: EUR 57.0 million).
The Business Customer segment continued to show stable performance, generating revenue of EUR 24.7 million. Revenue in the ecotel Wholesale segment increased to EUR 40.7 million (previous year: EUR 32.1 million). Growth was driven primarily by the Voice business. In addition, the Data business developed positively and contributed to a further improvement in value creation.
Gross profit increased to EUR 18.7 million compared with EUR 17.8 million in the prior-year period. Based on this development, EBITDA improved to EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.2 million). EBIT rose to EUR 1.5 million compared with EUR 0.9 million in the prior-year period. Net income increased to EUR 0.9 million (previous year: EUR 0.7 million). Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 0.25 compared with EUR 0.20 in the previous year.
Cash flow developed significantly positively during the first half of the year. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 2.8 million, compared with a cash outflow of EUR 0.6 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow also improved substantially to EUR 0.9 million, compared with EUR -2.8 million in the previous year.
As of 30 June 2026, the Group reported cash and cash equivalents of EUR 1.4 million. Net financial assets improved by EUR 3.5 million year-on-year to EUR 1.4 million.
In August 2026, ecotel will make a VAT payment of EUR 2.8 million. The payment is being made to avoid additional interest charges. Nevertheless, the company maintains its differing legal opinion and has filed legal remedies against the assessment notice. The payment will have a corresponding impact on cash flow during the remainder of the year. However, the Company continues to have a solid financial and liquidity position.
Based on the development during the first half of the year, ecotel confirms its expectations for fiscal year 2026. The Company continues to expect revenue within the guided range, likely at the lower end of the guidance. Management remains focused on maintaining stable operating performance, further expanding higher-margin services and sustainably strengthening the Group’s financial position and balance sheet structure.
About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as "ecotel") has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market with its focus on "cloud & fiber".
The parent company is ecotel communication ag, based in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has around 210 employees.
Note:
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication does not constitute a securities prospectus. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect transmission in or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.
Investor Relations
ecotel communication ag
Investor Relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de
Further information is available on the Internet at www.ecotel.de
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
|E-mail:
|info@ecotel.de
|Internet:
|www.ecotel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005854343
|WKN:
|585434
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38
|EQS News ID:
|2381774
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381774 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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