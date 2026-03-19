ecotel communication Aktie
WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343
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19.03.2026 08:00:15
EQS-News: ecotel publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic course confirmed – Revenue up 8%, Free Cash Flow significantly increased
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EQS-News: ecotel communication ag
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Düsseldorf, 19 March 2026 – ecotel communication ag today published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year. Despite a challenging economic environment marked by high costs, restrained investment activity and macroeconomic uncertainties, the company successfully strengthened its strategic growth path and further expanded its position as a quality provider for business customers in the German telecommunications market.
ecotel holds its ground in a challenging 2025 telecommunications market and strengthens its strategic position for future growth
In the 2025 financial year, ecotel generated consolidated revenue of EUR 124.2 million (+8%). Gross profit increased disproportionately by 10% to EUR 36.4 million. Operating EBITDA reached EUR 8.9 million, slightly below the previous year's figure (EUR 9.5 million), mainly due to lower proceeds from the sale of internet resources.
The reported consolidated net income was significantly affected by a one-time tax provision of EUR 2.8 million (tax audit 2018–2021) and therefore came in lower accordingly. Adjusted for this extraordinary effect, consolidated net income amounts to EUR 2.8 million, exceeding the previous year.
The Free Cash Flow increased significantly to EUR 2.4 million in the reporting year. The sale of mvneco contributed EUR 1.6 million in cash inflows. Despite distributing a dividend of EUR 1.0 million, the Group again ended the year debt-free. The equity ratio stands at around 42%.
Segment performance
ecotel Business Customers
Revenue in the strategic Business Customers segment increased to EUR 50.3 million (previous year: EUR 48.0 million). Growth was driven in particular by large-scale projects and high demand for solutions in the future-oriented Cloud & Fiber strategy. The gross margin also improved further.
ecotel Wholesale
The Wholesale segment recorded a significant increase in revenue to EUR 74.0 million (+ EUR 6.4 million). Alongside cross-network trading of voice minutes, the marketing of data lines for national and international carriers developed positively. The segment margin improved as well.
Key events
Strategic positioning: Investments in Cloud & Fiber platforms
ecotel pursues a clear ambition to provide companies with business-optimised communication solutions that deliver sustainable competitive advantages. The company is investing specifically in:
These investments create a technological foundation that dynamically adapts to evolving business requirements and opens additional efficiency and growth potential.
Interim CEO Peter Zils:
Dividend policy & outlook
The Management Board and Supervisory Board will recommend to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the 2025 financial year in order to strengthen the company’s financial stability and support future growth.
For the 2026 financial year, ecotel expects:
About ecotel communication ag
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
|E-mail:
|info@ecotel.de
|Internet:
|www.ecotel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005854343
|WKN:
|585434
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293900
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293900 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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