EQS-News: ecotel publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic course confirmed – Revenue up 8%, Free Cash Flow significantly increased

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Annual Report

ecotel publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic course confirmed – Revenue up 8%, Free Cash Flow significantly increased



19.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Düsseldorf, 19 March 2026 – ecotel communication ag today published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year. Despite a challenging economic environment marked by high costs, restrained investment activity and macroeconomic uncertainties, the company successfully strengthened its strategic growth path and further expanded its position as a quality provider for business customers in the German telecommunications market.

ecotel holds its ground in a challenging 2025 telecommunications market and strengthens its strategic position for future growth

In the 2025 financial year, ecotel generated consolidated revenue of EUR 124.2 million (+8%). Gross profit increased disproportionately by 10% to EUR 36.4 million. Operating EBITDA reached EUR 8.9 million, slightly below the previous year's figure (EUR 9.5 million), mainly due to lower proceeds from the sale of internet resources.

The reported consolidated net income was significantly affected by a one-time tax provision of EUR 2.8 million (tax audit 2018–2021) and therefore came in lower accordingly. Adjusted for this extraordinary effect, consolidated net income amounts to EUR 2.8 million, exceeding the previous year.

The Free Cash Flow increased significantly to EUR 2.4 million in the reporting year. The sale of mvneco contributed EUR 1.6 million in cash inflows. Despite distributing a dividend of EUR 1.0 million, the Group again ended the year debt-free. The equity ratio stands at around 42%.

Segment performance

ecotel Business Customers

Revenue in the strategic Business Customers segment increased to EUR 50.3 million (previous year: EUR 48.0 million). Growth was driven in particular by large-scale projects and high demand for solutions in the future-oriented Cloud & Fiber strategy. The gross margin also improved further.

ecotel Wholesale

The Wholesale segment recorded a significant increase in revenue to EUR 74.0 million (+ EUR 6.4 million). Alongside cross-network trading of voice minutes, the marketing of data lines for national and international carriers developed positively. The segment margin improved as well.

Key events

Creation of a tax provision of EUR 2.8 million due to the draft tax audit report.

due to the draft tax audit report. Management board change: Markus Hendrich stepped down from the Management Board effective 2 February 2026. Company founder Peter Zils assumed the role of Interim CEO until the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

stepped down from the Management Board effective 2 February 2026. Company founder assumed the role of Interim CEO until the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The operating EBITDA target for 2025 was missed by around EUR 1.1 million due to lower revenues from internet resource sales.

Strategic positioning: Investments in Cloud & Fiber platforms

ecotel pursues a clear ambition to provide companies with business-optimised communication solutions that deliver sustainable competitive advantages. The company is investing specifically in:

user-friendly, flexible cloud platforms

scalable fibre infrastructures

solutions tailored to the German SME sector

These investments create a technological foundation that dynamically adapts to evolving business requirements and opens additional efficiency and growth potential.

Interim CEO Peter Zils:

“The telecommunications market is constantly evolving. For ecotel, this means continuously enhancing our processes, systems and customer offerings. This is essential to strengthening our strategic direction and positioning our company for long-term success.”

Dividend policy & outlook

The Management Board and Supervisory Board will recommend to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be distributed for the 2025 financial year in order to strengthen the company’s financial stability and support future growth.

For the 2026 financial year, ecotel expects:

Operating EBITDA of EUR 8 to 9 million

Consolidated net income of around EUR 2 million

About ecotel communication ag

The ecotel Group has been active throughout Germany since 1998 and is one of the leading quality providers for business customers in the telecommunications market. With its strategic focus on Cloud & Fiber, ecotel addresses the two key growth areas of the industry.

Note:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication does not constitute a securities prospectus. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect transmission in or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Investor Relations



ecotel communication ag

Investor Relations

+49 (0) 211-55 007 740

E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de



Further information is available on the Internet at www.ecotel.de