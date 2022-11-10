EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Order intake and revenue significantly

EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

EDAG Engineering Group AG:

Order intake and revenue significantly increased

Preliminary 9-month figures confirmed

Revenue growth of 16.5% after nine month

Order intake of EUR 709.9 EUR million (+ 34,8% vs. previous year)

Adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4%

Arbon, November 10, 2022 EDAG, leading independent engineering services provider to the global mobility industry, today published its final report on the first three quarters of 2022. The preliminary figures published on October 19, 2022 were confirmed.



Revenue for the nine-month period rose by 16.5 percent to EUR 589.7 million (previous year: EUR 506.2 million). In the third quarter, the pace of growth increased again to 19.9 percent. All three segments showed a solid performance. The largest segment, Vehicle Engineering, grew in the first three quarters by 7.8 percent, Production Solutions increased its revenues by 15.3 percent and Electrics/Electronics showed the highest dynamic with a growth of 20.6 percent.



Adjusted EBIT at Group level increased from EUR 23.8 million in the previous year to EUR 37.5 million. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4 percent (previous year: 4.7 percent). All three segments increased their profitability compared to the previous year and closed the reporting period with a positive result.



With an order intake of 709.9 million euros in the first nine months, the previous year's figure was significantly increased by 183.2 million euros, representing a rise of 34.8 percent. As of September 30, the company had 8,246 employees worldwide (previous year: 7,874 employees).



Further increasing R&D budgets of our customers and order wins led to a reassessment of the forecast for the revenue development of EDAG in the current financial year.



For the 2022 financial year, revenue growth is now expected to be in a range of around 14 to 16 percent. Adjusted EBIT margin is forecasted in a range of around 6 to 8 percent.

The investment ratio is expected to be in a range of around 4 to 5 percent.



This assessment is largely dependent on Russia's war of aggression and possible further geopolitical disputes, as well as continuing disruptions to global supply chains and further pandemic developments.



About EDAG The EDAG Group is the world's largest independent engineering service provider to the global mobility industry. We regard mobility as a fully integrated ecosystem, and offer our customers technological solutions for more sustainable, emission-free and intelligently networked mobility. With a global network of some 60 branches, EDAG provides engineering services in the Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions segments.

With our interdisciplinary expertise in the fields of software and digitalization, we possess the key skills to help actively shape the dynamic transformation process the mobility industry is currently undergoing. Digital features, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, alternative powertrains, new mobility concepts and the vision of a networked smart city have become an integral part of our portfolio. Embedded in EDAG's own 360° degree approach to the development of complete vehicles and production facilities, we are a competent partner for sustainable mobility projects. It is in the DNA of the company to actively shape the future of mobility and transfer new technologies and concepts into series production. Today, EDAG is one of the TOP 20 IT service providers in the German mobility sector.

Our customers include leading international OEMs, tier 1 suppliers and startup companies from the automotive and non-automotive industries, all of whom we serve globally with our workforce of approximately 8,000 experts in 360-degree engineering.

In 2021, the company generated sales of 688 million. On December 31, 2021, EDAG employed a global workforce of 7,880 (including apprentices).

Contacts:



Public Relations

Felix Schuster

Head of Marketing & Communications

Mobile: +49 (0) 173 - 7345473

Mail:

www.edag.com

Investor Relations

Sebastian Lehmann

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 168

Mobile: +49 (0) 175- 8020 226

Mail:

www.edag.com



