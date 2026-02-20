EQS-News: EDAG Group brings artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial metaverse to industry

Fulda, February 20, 2026 – With its Industrial Metaverse platform metys and integrated AI Factory approach, the EDAG Group has created a structured industrial environment in which data, processes, and people, supplemented by AI models, interact systematically – seamlessly integrated into its customers' existing IT and system landscapes. EDAG's long-standing expertise in product and production development allows the company to take a holistic approach, positioning itself as a digital integrator that makes technological innovation usable in a comprehensive way, from the initial idea to implementation in development and production.

The goal is to provide industrial companies with scalable and practical access to artificial intelligence and to support them in counteracting pressure on efficiency and costs, particularly in the automotive, defense, and mechanical engineering sectors, as well as in successfully navigating the necessary transformation process. Metys uses NVIDIA AI infrastructure and the integration of Omniverse libraries and the open-source robotics simulation framework Isaac Sim, among other things, to create powerful digital twins and physical AI applications for robotics and industrial processes.

By combining EDAG's engineering expertise with NVIDIA technologies, EDAG specifically addresses typical hurdles at the interfaces between development, IT, and production. Many companies fail to implement AI-supported solutions not because of a lack of ideas, but because of fragmented data, incompatible tools, and a lack of interdisciplinary, structured approaches and processes. This is exactly where the EDAG Group comes in: with an integrated digital working environment, the industrial value creation process is brought together in one joint context, providing transparency, speeding up decisions, and increasing the reliability of implementation for complex industrial projects.

Structured introduction rather than AI experiment

EDAG offers existing and potential customers an introduction to determining their company-specific maturity level by means of an AI readiness check. This involves first analyzing the digital maturity level along the entire product development process: from data availability and organization through to the IT landscape. On this basis, EDAG develops a clear implementation roadmap with prioritized use cases and economic feasibility assessments. The AI readiness check and implementation roadmaps incorporate reference architectures and best practices, enabling customers to identify at an early stage which components—from hardware and software to processes—are best suited to their target vision.

metys as a hub

As a central integration and collaboration environment with AI features, the EDAG Industrial Metaverse platform metys links development data, 3D models, and project info, making complex relationships easy to understand. The platform is modular and flexible: it can be used on-premises or in a (sovereign) cloud. Existing systems such as CAD, PLM, ERP, or IoT solutions are seamlessly connected using smart technologies. Depending on requirements, the platform can be integrated into existing system landscapes as a licensed SaaS/PaaS solution or used in EDAG development projects. It significantly accelerates decision-making processes, particularly in project-based business, by enabling early and transparent evaluation of development statuses, alternatives, and risks.

From virtual models to real-world impact: Physical AI

Using the Physical AI approach, EDAG ultimately transfers AI elements from the virtual world to real-world production — for example, in automation and robotics. Through digital twins of products and factories, processes and equipment can be designed and tested virtually prior to physical implementation. The added value lies in the reliable transfer from simulation to reality: virtual models are combined with decades of engineering experience to ensure that solutions will work under real physical conditions. The use of Physical AI in robotics and reinforcement learning opens up new possibilities for automation that were previously neither process-reliable nor economically feasible.

In new smart factories (greenfield), this can significantly shorten time to market and noticeably increase plant efficiency. Even in existing plants (brownfield), significant efficiency gains can be achieved.

EDAG supports industrial companies in their long-term digital transformation by systematically building an ecosystem consisting of an AI factory approach, industrial metaverse, and physical AI. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for industrial AI applications, shortens iterations in development and production, and makes the path to the industrial metaverse pragmatic and scalable. Current projects show that the approach is gaining acceptance in the market and forms the basis for sustainable customer relationships and growing project volumes.

At the Industry Solutions Days in Fulda from May 4 to 7, 2026, EDAG will demonstrate how the Industrial Metaverse seamlessly combines digital twins and other data, from the initial idea to productive application.





About the EDAG Group

The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider to the mobility industry, with experts in mobility, industry and public solutions, that combines excellent engineering with the latest technology trends.

With an interdisciplinary team of some 8,700 experts, the EDAG Group, in its global network spanning approximately 70 sites, realizes projects for the automotive industry and other industrial sectors including semiconductors, chemicals, defence and medical devices. With over 55 years of engineering experience and its own 360-degree development approach, the EDAG Group covers the entire spectrum of modern mobility, combining innovative technologies and future-oriented concepts. Working across all industries, the EDAG Group develops products and production plants and facilities that take all manufacturing-relevant processes into full account and integrate them into a holistic network. Innovative strategies, data networking and a digital infrastructure are also at the center of the company's cross-industry engineering solutions, for the public sector, for example. The interdisciplinary approach and a strong partner network provide an optimal customer experience for a customer base of global market leaders.

The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated sales of € 822 million in 2024.

For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com



