EQS-News: Einhell continues growth trajectory – strong signal at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Einhell continues growth trajectory – strong signal at the 2026 Annual General Meeting



08.07.2026 / 07:53 CET/CEST

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Einhell continues growth trajectory – strong signal at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Landau/Isar, 07 July 2026 – Growth in a challenging market environment, more than eight million battery units planned for sale in the current year, and an international expansion strategy that is increasingly bearing fruit: at its Annual General Meeting on 3 July 2026 in Landau/Isar, Einhell demonstrated a clear upward trend and set its sights on an ambitious second half of the year.

In the first half of 2026, Einhell achieved Group revenue slightly above the prior-year level. For the second half of the year, the company anticipates significantly stronger momentum – driven, among other things, by the launch of Einhell PROFESSIONAL in Australia and distribution expansions across several markets. The full-year guidance for 2026 was confirmed. The Annual General Meeting resolved a dividend of EUR 1.90 per preference share and EUR 1.88 per ordinary share.

Power X-Change as the cornerstone of growth

The Power X-Change battery platform remains the central growth driver. With more than 350 compatible devices, Einhell has created an ecosystem that appeals equally to tradespeople and home improvers alike, binding them to the brand. Revenue from Power X-Change products grew by eight percent in the first half of the year and now accounts for more than 58 percent of Group revenue – a share that is set to rise to over 70 percent by 2029. For the full year 2026, Einhell plans to sell more than eight million PXC batteries; on a cumulative basis, this will bring the total number of batteries in the market to over 52 million by year-end. With the new 4Ah Tabless Sealed Battery, the company is also setting a technical milestone in the development of the platform.

"The Power X-Change platform is our strongest argument – in the market, with our customers, and for our continued growth strategy. The 2026 financial year will confirm this in impressive fashion," says Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG.

Broad-based portfolio expansion

Alongside the core business, Einhell is advancing the strategic development of Einhell PROFESSIONAL for demanding users with the introduction of the Compact Series. The E-Case storage system is being consistently expanded as a standalone product category. The robotic lawnmower range is being selectively extended, with the goal of offering customers an even broader and more powerful line-up by 2027, supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign. By the end of 2026, the PXC portfolio is set to grow to a total of 400 devices – divided into two segments: DIY, with the focus product categories Tools, Garden, Pumps, Cleaning and Leisure; and PROFESSIONAL, with the competence fields Tools, Garden and Cleaning.

Brand and international expansion

In parallel with operational growth, Einhell continues to invest consistently in its brand and is significantly expanding its 360-degree campaigns. The most important international communications vehicle in this regard is the partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, which has been extended early on a long-term basis. The global reach of Formula 1 directly benefits those markets in which Einhell is continuing its growth trajectory. Through a purposefully established Sales HUB network, the company is systematically opening up new regions: in the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent, Einhell expects to generate first substantial revenues in the second half of 2026. In Latin America, expansion plans in Brazil and Mexico are progressing. The company is also in advanced discussions in the United States with a player in the DIY sector regarding the acquisition of a majority stake. Einhell has thereby laid the foundation for strong international growth.

About Einhell Germany AG

Einhell is the lifestyle battery power platform in the DIY and professional world. Einhell stands for maximum cordless excellence in the home, workshop, garden and leisure sectors. With one battery for more than 350 tools, Power X-Change ensures cordless freedom and complete flexibility. As an internationally successful company based in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), Einhell sets standards in terms of performance, endurance, quality and safety for all projects in the home, workshop, garden and leisure. The constantly growing ecosystem, powerful products and visionary ideas make Einhell a pioneer in the field of battery technology for all DIY enthusiasts and professionals.

The Supervisory Board of Einhell Germany AG confirms the 2026 guidance. Credit: Einhell