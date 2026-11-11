EQS-News: Einhell grows in the first nine months of 2026 and strengthens its financial position

EQS-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Einhell grows in the first nine months of 2026 and strengthens its financial position



11.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Einhell grows in the first nine months of 2026 and strengthens its financial position

Landau/Isar, 11 November 2026 – Einhell increased revenue in the first nine months of 2026 despite a continuing challenging market environment. Revenue rose by 1.5 percent to EUR 910.9 million (previous year: EUR 897.7 million). Earnings before taxes and before PPA effects remained almost unchanged at EUR 85.5 million. The Western Europe segment, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, performed particularly well. At the same time, the Power X-Change battery platform continued to gain importance. For the full year, the Group confirms its revenue guidance and specifies the expected pre-tax margin at approximately 8.5 to 9.0 percent.

Earnings before taxes and before PPA effects amounted to EUR 85.5 million in the period from January to September 2026, compared with EUR 86.3 million in the prior-year period. The pre-tax margin before PPA effects was 9.4 percent, compared with 9.6 percent in the prior-year period of 2025. Including PPA effects, earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 84.6 million (previous year: EUR 85.2 million). EBIT increased slightly from EUR 88.4 million to EUR 88.7 million. The equity ratio rose from 50.4 percent at the end of 2025 to 55.9 percent.

Significant earnings growth in Western Europe

The Western Europe segment, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, performed particularly well. Revenue in this segment increased by 5.4 percent to EUR 547.5 million, compared with EUR 519.7 million in the prior-year period. Earnings before taxes rose from EUR 50.7 million to EUR 63.2 million. Einhell achieved significant revenue growth in Portugal, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, among other markets.

“We performed solidly in a market environment that remains challenging. Growth in Western Europe and the significant increase in profitability there demonstrate that our strategy is working,” says Michael Brunner, CFO of Einhell Germany AG. “At the same time, we have further strengthened our financial position.”

Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 129.7 million as of 30 September 2026. With bank liabilities of EUR 86.7 million, this results in a net cash position of EUR 43.1 million. Against this backdrop, Einhell intends to repay a EUR 50 million Schuldschein loan due to mature at the end of 2026.

Power X-Change continues to gain importance

The Power X-Change battery platform remains the central driver of the product strategy. Its share of Group revenue increased to around 58 percent in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 52 percent in the prior-year period. In Germany, Power X-Change accounted for 71 percent of revenue, while the share in Austria stood at 83 percent. By the end of 2029, the product range is expected to comprise more than 500 products. In the medium term, the company aims for Power X-Change to account for more than 70 percent of Group revenue.

“Power X-Change is firmly established in our core markets and continues to gain relevance with every expansion of the system,” says Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG. “We are consistently expanding the platform and thereby laying the foundation for further growth. At the same time, we are continuing to develop our international sales network in regions with high potential.”

Strategy and outlook

In October, Einhell generated revenue of approximately EUR 122 million. The company continues to forecast full-year 2026 revenue of around EUR 1.2 billion. The Group specifies its expectation for the pre-tax margin at approximately 8.5 to 9.0 percent.

The international development of the Einhell brand and the further expansion of the sales network remain strategic priorities. This includes strengthening existing sales channels and opening up additional high-growth regions.

Further information

On 11 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m., Michael Brunner, CFO of Einhell Germany AG, will present the results for the first nine months of 2026 and the outlook for the remainder of the year in an earnings call held in English. To participate, please register here:

https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/8e96671c-863f-4334-9f0e-873c6a8ef700

About Einhell Germany AG

Einhell is the lifestyle battery power platform in the DIY and professional world. Einhell stands for maximum cordless excellence in the home, workshop, garden and leisure sectors. With one battery for more than 350 tools, Power X-Change ensures cordless freedom and complete flexibility. As an internationally successful company based in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), Einhell sets standards in terms of performance, endurance, quality and safety for all projects in the home, workshop, garden and leisure. The constantly growing ecosystem, powerful products and visionary ideas make Einhell a pioneer in the field of battery technology for all DIY enthusiasts and professionals.