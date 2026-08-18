EQS-News: Einhell increases revenue and further expands the Power X-Change platform

EQS-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Einhell increases revenue and further expands the Power X-Change platform



18.08.2026 / 07:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Einhell increases revenue and further expands the Power X-Change platform

Landau/Isar, 18 August 2026 – Einhell recorded stable development in the first half of 2026 despite a continuing challenging market environment. While economic conditions remained subdued in many European markets and weather conditions weighed on the garden business, the Group maintained earnings at the prior-year level and increased revenue slightly. At the same time, the Power X-Change battery platform continued to gain importance. The Group confirms its guidance for the financial year.

Revenue increased to EUR 636.2 million in the first half of the year (previous year: EUR 630.2 million), representing an increase of 0.9 percent in the reporting currency. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue growth amounted to 1.1 percent. Earnings before taxes and before PPA effects remained unchanged at EUR 62.6 million. Including PPA effects, earnings before taxes increased from EUR 61.8 million to EUR 62.0 million. EBIT rose by 1.7 percent to EUR 65.3 million. The equity ratio increased from 50.4 percent at the end of 2025 to 56.6 percent.

Significant earnings growth in Western Europe

The Western Europe segment, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, performed particularly well. Revenue in this segment increased from EUR 370.0 million to EUR 388.5 million. Earnings rose from EUR 37.4 million to EUR 45.7 million. Einhell achieved significant revenue growth in Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy, among other markets.

“Despite a challenging market environment, we maintained our earnings strength in the first half of the year and further strengthened our financial position,” says Michael Brunner, CFO of Einhell Germany AG. “The growth in Western Europe and the stable development of revenue and earnings confirm that we are on the right track. We are therefore maintaining our guidance for the full year.”

Power X-Change continues to gain importance

The Power X-Change battery platform remains the central driver of the product strategy. Its share of Group revenue increased to 56 percent in the first half of 2026, compared with 53 percent in the prior-year period. In Austria, the share already stands at 85 percent. By the end of 2029, the product range is expected to comprise more than 500 products. In the medium term, the company aims for Power X-Change to account for more than 70 percent of Group revenue.

“Power X-Change is now firmly established in many of our core markets and continues to gain relevance with every expansion of the system,” says Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG. “Our goal is to consistently expand the platform and offer customers a suitable cordless solution for an increasing number of applications in the household, workshop, garden and leisure sectors.”

Strategy and outlook

Einhell expects business development to remain positive in the second half of 2026. Despite subdued economic development in Europe and ongoing geopolitical and trade policy uncertainties, the Group continues to expect revenue of around EUR 1.2 billion and a pre-tax margin of around 9.0 percent for the full year.

At the same time, the international expansion of the Einhell brand remains a key strategic objective. The sales network is to be further developed over the coming years, including through company acquisitions, joint ventures and Sales Hubs in regions with high growth potential. The partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, which has been very successfully established in recent years, will also be significantly expanded in 2026.

Further information

In addition to the publication of the Half-Year Report, an earnings call will be held on 18 August 2026 at 10:00 a.m., during which Michael Brunner, CFO, will present the results for the first half of 2026 and the outlook for the remainder of the year to the capital market. The earnings call will be held in English. To participate, please register here: Airtime Platform

About Einhell Germany AG

Einhell is the lifestyle battery power platform in the DIY and professional world. Einhell stands for maximum cordless excellence in the home, workshop, garden and leisure sectors. With one battery for more than 350 tools, Power X-Change ensures cordless freedom and complete flexibility. As an internationally successful company based in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), Einhell sets standards in terms of performance, endurance, quality and safety for all projects in the home, workshop, garden and leisure. The constantly growing ecosystem, powerful products and visionary ideas make Einhell a pioneer in the field of battery technology for all DIY enthusiasts and professionals.