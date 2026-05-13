EQS-News: Einhell makes a strong start to the 2026 financial year: Power X-Change reaches new all-time high

EQS-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Einhell makes a strong start to the 2026 financial year: Power X-Change reaches new all-time high



13.05.2026 / 10:03 CET/CEST

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Einhell makes a strong start to the 2026 financial year: Power X-Change reaches new all-time high

Landau/Isar, 13 May 2026 – The Einhell Group closed the first quarter of 2026 with revenue of EUR 310.9 million (previous year: EUR 302.8 million), representing nominal growth of 2.7 percent and currency-adjusted growth of 4.5 percent. The strongest regional growth was recorded in the Western Europe including D/A/CH segment, which grew by 11.2 percent to EUR 189.4 million.

Earnings before income taxes and before PPA effects (EBT) amounted to EUR 29.1 million (previous year: EUR 29.0 million), with a pre-tax margin of 9.4 percent. Net profit after minority interests remained stable at EUR 20.0 million, with earnings per share unchanged at EUR 1.80. The equity ratio improved from 50.4 percent at year-end 2025 to 55.0 percent.

Stable earnings performance – balance sheet significantly strengthened

"The first quarter shows that Einhell is growing profitably and with clear direction," says Michael Brunner, CFO of Einhell Germany AG. "With a stable margin and a significantly strengthened equity ratio, we have built a foundation that gives us confidence in achieving our full-year target – revenue of around EUR 1.2 billion at a pre-tax margin of approximately 9.0 percent."

Power X-Change and Western Europe as growth engines

The share of the Power X-Change battery platform in Group revenue rose from 51 to 55 percent. In the Western Europe including D/A/CH segment, revenue grew by EUR 19.1 million to EUR 189.4 million – the strongest performance of all Group regions. The segment is led by Einhell Germany AG with EUR 113.5 million; particularly strong gains were achieved in Portugal (+18.6 percent), Spain (+18.0 percent) and Italy (+17.3 percent). Segment earnings before taxes increased by EUR 3.8 million to EUR 19.5 million.

"Power X-Change already accounts for 66 percent of revenue in Germany and 85 percent in Austria – demonstrating just how deeply embedded Power X-Change is in our most important markets," says Andreas Kroiss, CEO of Einhell Germany AG. "Building on this, we will continue to drive Einhell's internationalisation forward with conviction."

International expansion and brand partnership

The international development of the Einhell brand remains the primary strategic objective. In the first half of 2026, the sales hub for the Middle East and North Africa will commence operations. Einhell has identified the US DIY market as the market with the greatest potential, making its development a priority within the company's expansion strategy. This direction is supported through the partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, as well as through lifestyle campaigns, live events on social media platforms, and high-reach influencer marketing.

Outlook

For the 2026 financial year, the Einhell Group expects revenue of around EUR 1.2 billion at a pre-tax margin of approximately 9.0 percent. This is underpinned by the continued strengthening of the company's global market presence and the ongoing development of distribution across all relevant sales channels.

About Einhell Germany AG

Einhell is the lifestyle battery power platform in the DIY and professional world. Einhell stands for maximum cordless excellence in the home, workshop, garden and leisure sectors. With one battery for more than 350 tools, Power X-Change ensures cordless freedom and complete flexibility. As an internationally successful company based in Landau/Isar (Bavaria), Einhell sets standards in terms of performance, endurance, quality and safety for all projects in the home, workshop, garden and leisure. The constantly growing ecosystem, powerful products and visionary ideas make Einhell a pioneer in the field of battery technology for all DIY enthusiasts and professionals.