EQS-News: Ekotechnika AG: Extraordinary General Meeting appoints auditor for consolidated financial statements

Walldorf, October 7, 2022 - The Extraordinary General Meeting of Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234), which took place yesterday, Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Munich, appointed auditing company Klaiber GmbH, based in Albstadt, Germany, as the new auditors of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year. The proposal of the only item on the meeting's agenda was approved by the shareholders with 99.99% of the votes.

Attendance at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the German holding company of the largest distributor of international agricultural machinery in Russia was just under 90%.

The voting result is also published at https://www.ekotechnika.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

About Ekotechnika

Ekotechnika AG, Walldorf, is the German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, the largest distributor of agricultural machinery in Russia. The main partner and principal supplier is John Deere, the worlds largest and market-leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. Ekotechnikas main business lies in selling new equipment such as tractors and combines but also soil tillage machines. In addition, the company sells spare parts, provides service and maintenance and offers its customers smart farming technologies. Founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Ekotechnika AG is Stefan Dürr, who has been active in the Russian farming sector since the late eighties and has been instrumental in its modernization over the past decades. Operating 25 locations in five attractive Russian farming regions, Ekotechnika today employs around 760 people and generated sales revenues of around EUR 244 million in 2020/21. The Ekotechnika stock is listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161234) as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

