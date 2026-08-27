EQS-News: EKPO and Akkodis launch on-road testing of NM20 fuel cell stack

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Alliance

EKPO and Akkodis launch on-road testing of NM20 fuel cell stack



27.08.2026 / 08:08 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

EKPO and Akkodis launch on-road testing of NM20 fuel cell stack

Hydrogen is widely regarded as a key technology for decarbonizing heavy-duty transportation. EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO) and Akkodis have launched a collaborative project in an effort to further realize the potential of fuel cell technology in real-world operation. At the heart of this project is EKPO’s NM20 fuel cell stack, which has been integrated into a 40-ton truck and configured for deployment in logistics operations.

Dettingen/Erms, August 27, 2026 +++ EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO) and Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company and part of the Adecco Group, are jointly testing the NM20 fuel cell stack under real-world driving conditions. As part of the collaboration, Akkodis is incorporating EKPO’s fuel cell technology into a hydrogen-powered truck, with responsibility for the development, integration, and assembly of its fuel cell electric powertrain. During subsequent deployment by a logistics company, the vehicle is expected to generate key operating data and help demonstrate the technology’s capabilities under real-world conditions.

“Integrating a fuel cell into real-world logistics operations is a complex undertaking. It is precisely here that Akkodis excels: we combine technology, system architecture, hardware, and software into a fully functioning system. Working alongside EKPO, we are creating new opportunities to deploy hydrogen technology in heavy-duty transportation and beyond,” says Dr. Thomas Klukas, CEO of Akkodis Germany.

Heavy-duty transportation places particularly stringent demands on the performance, efficiency, and reliability of alternative powertrain systems. The NM20-equipped truck therefore serves as a mobile development and validation platform: complementing test-bench trials, real-world driving provides insights into how fuel cell technology performs under varying load profiles, environmental conditions, and operational requirements.

The project also constitutes an important component of EKPO’s own approach to systems engineering. This involves deploying and validating the fuel cell stack at the system level early in the development process. As a result, interactions among the stack, balance of plant, control system, thermal management, and high-voltage architecture can be determined at an early stage and addressed through targeted optimization. The data collected in this way feed directly into the continued refinement of the NM20 and support the technology’s transition to deployment at scale.

“The NM20 is a fuel cell stack developed specifically to meet the demanding power and efficiency requirements of heavy-duty applications. The data generated during operation of the hydrogen-powered truck will provide valuable insights for the continued refinement of our fuel cell technology and help advance the industrialization of hydrogen powertrains,” says Dr. Stefan Dwenger, Managing Director of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies.

Reference platform for next-generation fuel cell systems

Offering the highest power output of any fuel cell stack in EKPO’s portfolio, the NM20* is based on PEM fuel cell technology. Delivering up to 400 kW and providing a service life of more than 25,000 operating hours, the stack was designed specifically for the requirements of heavy-duty transportation. Its design is geared toward industrial-scale manufacturing and high-volume production, creating the foundation for commercially viable fuel cell solutions in long-haul transportation.

The demonstration vehicle is built around a strict one-stack, one-system architecture. Equipped with just one NM20 fuel cell stack, the hydrogen-powered truck achieves a system output of up to 360 kW at efficiencies reaching 61%. The concept demonstrates that high-performance fuel cell systems can be developed even without complex multistack architectures. At the same time, the NM20’s current-voltage characteristics enable efficient integration into modern high-voltage systems and create opportunities for megawatt-scale applications beyond road transportation.

In this context, the project extends far beyond the testing of a single vehicle. The resulting data on system architecture, operating strategies, and key system components provide a robust, validated foundation for the development of future fuel cell systems. This provides system integrators and vehicle manufacturers with a reference platform that supports the design, integration, and validation of their own applications. As a result, the resources required for development can be reduced, integration risks minimized, and new systems advanced to commercial readiness more rapidly.

The relevance of these findings extends beyond the road freight sector. They can be applied to other fields, including stationary power generation, marine applications, and off-highway machinery. In this way, the project establishes a robust foundation for future hydrogen applications across a range of markets and industries.

* The development and commercialization of the NM20 stack are supported through the European IPCEI funding program (Important Project of Common European Interest).

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Further information can be obtained – on behalf of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies – via

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: press@ekpo-fuelcell.com

About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO 2 -neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses as well as in rail and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers – ElringKlinger and OPmobility.

The aim of the joint venture is to develop and mass-produce high-performance fuel cell stacks in order to further advance CO 2 -neutral mobility – whether on the road, rail, water, or off-road.

About Akkodis

Akkodisis a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed,poweredandoptimized.With deepexpertiseacross AI, data, cloud,edgeand software engineering, weofferbest-in-class technology consultancy.Throughourstrong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent,weprovide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation.Our commitment toAkkodisIntelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland,Akkodisbrings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world’s major industries,Akkodisempowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact.akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

Contact:For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com