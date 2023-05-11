|
11.05.2023 14:13:53
EQS-News: EKPO: Carole Brinati appointed Managing Director
|
EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
EKPO: Carole Brinati appointed Managing Director
Dettingen/Erms, May 11, 2023 +++ Carole Brinati has joined the executive team of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO), taking up her new role with effect from March 1, 2023. She succeeds Julien Etienne, who decided to leave the company end of 2022.
Carole Brinati can draw on many years of managerial experience and has been with EKPO's French parent company, Plastic Omnium, since 2001. She holds a Master's degree in Chemistry and an MBA from IAE University of Caen. She began her professional career in various roles centered around purchasing. Having held management positions in France, North America, and Asia, she moved to sales, an area in which she was responsible for major international OEMs. In her most recent position as Director Sales and Programs at Plastic Omnium Automotive Exteriors in Munich, she oversaw business dealings with Mercedes-Benz.
Carole Brinati's responsibilities include Sales, Marketing, and Programs at EKPO. She thus joins the executive team consisting of Dr. Gernot Stellberger, who is responsible for Strategy, Finance, Purchasing, Human Resources, and Advanced Development, and Stefan Schmid, who oversees Production, Product Engineering, IT, and Quality and Sustainability Management.
For further information, please contact on behalf of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies:
About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies
EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO2-neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, as well as in train and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium.
The aim of the joint venture is to develop and mass-produce high-performance fuel cell stacks in order to further advance CO2-neutral mobility - whether on the road, rail, water or off-road.
11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Phone:
|071 23 / 724-0
|Fax:
|071 23 / 724-9006
|E-mail:
|jens.winter@elringklinger.com
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007856023
|WKN:
|785602
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1630951
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1630951 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ElringKlinger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: EKPO: Carole Brinati appointed Managing Director (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: EKPO: Carole Brinati zur Geschäftsführerin ernannt (EQS Group)
|
09.05.23
|ElringKlinger-Aktie unter Druck: Deutliche Ergebnisverbesserung im ersten Quartal (dpa-AFX)
|
09.05.23
|EQS-News: ElringKlinger startet erfolgreich in das Geschäftsjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
09.05.23
|EQS-News: ElringKlinger makes successful start to 2023 financial year (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: ElringKlinger erhält Großserienauftrag der BMW Group über Zellkontaktiersysteme (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-News: ElringKlinger secures large-scale series production contract from BMW Group for cell contact systems (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|EQS-AFR: ElringKlinger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)