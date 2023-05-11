EQS-News: EKPO: Carole Brinati appointed Managing Director

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

EKPO: Carole Brinati appointed Managing Director



11.05.2023 / 14:13 CET/CEST

Dettingen/Erms, May 11, 2023 +++ Carole Brinati has joined the executive team of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO), taking up her new role with effect from March 1, 2023. She succeeds Julien Etienne, who decided to leave the company end of 2022.

Carole Brinati can draw on many years of managerial experience and has been with EKPO's French parent company, Plastic Omnium, since 2001. She holds a Master's degree in Chemistry and an MBA from IAE University of Caen. She began her professional career in various roles centered around purchasing. Having held management positions in France, North America, and Asia, she moved to sales, an area in which she was responsible for major international OEMs. In her most recent position as Director Sales and Programs at Plastic Omnium Automotive Exteriors in Munich, she oversaw business dealings with Mercedes-Benz.

Carole Brinati's responsibilities include Sales, Marketing, and Programs at EKPO. She thus joins the executive team consisting of Dr. Gernot Stellberger, who is responsible for Strategy, Finance, Purchasing, Human Resources, and Advanced Development, and Stefan Schmid, who oversees Production, Product Engineering, IT, and Quality and Sustainability Management.

About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO 2 -neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, as well as in train and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium.