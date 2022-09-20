|
20.09.2022 12:23:55
EQS-News: EKPO has received an order from a major European OEM to develop and supply bipolar plates
|
EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
EKPO has received an order from a major European OEM to develop and supply bipolar plates
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), September 20th, 2022 +++ EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO) has received an order from one of European leading carmakers covering the development of a new bipolar plate. Under the terms of the contract, EKPO develops prototypes and supplies them to the vehicle manufacturer for planned use in a fuel cell vehicle. Taking pole position in a competitive field, EKPO had been awarded the contract in acknowledgement of the high power density and compact design delivered by its market-leading bipolar plates.
"This contract from a well-known European car manufacturer is a testimony to EKPO's first-class competence in fuel cell technology, as a supplier of stacks and individual components," says Julien Etienne, Chief Commercial Officer at EKPO. "Combining high performance and compact design, our product portfolio is a truly compelling proposition. In addition, customers trust EKPO's demonstrable industrialization skills and our ability to deliver stacks and components in automotive quality standard and high-volume quantities."
Another key factor when it came to securing the development contract was the long-standing spirit of collaboration between the two companies. EKPO can build on a proven track record of developing and researching fuel cell technology that spans more than 20 years, benefiting from the market leading metal forming competence of its parent company ElringKlinger. Operations surrounding the development and production of the prototypes to be supplied to the major OEM are based locally in Germany.
PEMFC metal bipolar plates offer tangible advantages with regard to costs and an aspect that is particularly important for mobile applications power density and the cold-start capability of fuel cells. Using high-precision, progressive die suited to volume production, EKPO manufactures bipolar plates in a fully automated, interlinked manufacturing process.
For further information, please contact on behalf of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies:
About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies
EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO2-neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, as well as in train and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium.
The aim of the joint venture is to develop and mass-produce high-performance fuel cell stacks in order to further advance CO2-neutral mobility - whether on the road, rail, water or off-road.
20.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Phone:
|071 23 / 724-0
|Fax:
|071 23 / 724-9006
|E-mail:
|jens.winter@elringklinger.com
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007856023
|WKN:
|785602
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1446443
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1446443 20.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!