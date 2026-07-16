EQS-News: EKPO stacks power zepp.solutions’ new generation of stationary energy systems

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Alliance

EKPO stacks power zepp.solutions’ new generation of stationary energy systems



16.07.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

EKPO stacks power zepp.solutions’ new generation of stationary energy systems

Amid growing demands for climate protection and security of supply, hydrogen is increasingly moving to the forefront of sustainable energy provision. It is at this very point that EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO) and zepp.solutions bring their partnership to bear: powerful generator solutions such as the zepp.G240 are based on EKPO’s advanced PEM fuel cell technology. By enabling reliable, off-grid power supply at an industrial level, they represent a decisive step away from fossil energy sources.

Dettingen/Erms, July 16, 2026 +++ Dutch technology company zepp.solutions has launched a new generation of stationary, zero-emission power units based on fuel cell technology from EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO). At the heart of these systems is EKPO’s NM12-twin fuel cell stack, which offers compelling power density, efficiency, and robustness and has been optimized for demanding industrial applications.

“Our fuel cell technology enables powerful, off-grid, and sustainable power supply that also reaches beyond the mobility sector. Our stack platforms, and the NM12-twin in particular, create the technological foundation for partners such as zepp.solutions to redefine stationary energy supply – as a genuine, emission-free alternative to diesel generators,” says Dr. Stefan Dwenger, Managing Director of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies.

NM12-twin: Key technology for high-performance generator solutions

EKPO’s NM12-twin acts as a key enabling technology, laying the foundation for compact, powerful, and zero-emission fuel cell power units that can be used as a genuine alternative to diesel generators. With its highly integrated stack design, the system achieves exceptional power density and at the same time supports the use of efficient systems in standardized 10-foot containers.

An integral anode loop and a robust, market-ready product design ensure consistently high performance and reliability over the long term. EKPO stacks thus form the basis for zepp.solutions’ power supply systems, enabling high performance with low hydrogen consumption, excellent availability, and reduced operating costs.

zepp.G240: Zero-emission power generation at diesel-level performance

With the zepp.G240, zepp.solutions has launched a solution for zero-emission power generation that matches the performance level of conventional diesel generators.

“With our stationary power units, we are bringing hydrogen fuel cell technology into demanding applications where diesel generators are still the default today. The zepp.G240 combines high power output with a compact 10-foot containerized design, and our platform can scale further to meet larger power demands, up to 500 kW peak power in a 10-foot system and up to 1 MW peak power in a 20-foot configuration. EKPO’s stack technology helps us offer compact, efficient and robust systems that deliver the reliability and flexibility required in industrial environments,” says Jonas Brendelberger, CCO at zepp.solutions.

Thanks to the high efficiency of the underlying fuel cell technology, power generation costs can be achieved at the level of conventional diesel generators while fully avoiding CO2, NO?, and particulate emissions. Quiet, low-vibration operation provides further advantages for deployment in urban and sensitive environments.

The electrical design offers flexibility and is suitable for both AC and DC applications. Optional fast-charging capability via CCS2 is also available. An integrated battery ensures that the system responds quickly to load requirements and, if needed, can also be started autonomously without an external power grid. In addition, it enables the provision of large amounts of energy within a highly compact footprint. Thanks to the optimized configuration of the hydrogen storage system, up to 15 MWh of zero-emission energy can be stored and made available within a standard 40-foot container footprint.

EKPO supplies key technology for cross-sector decarbonization

A current reference project in the Netherlands shows that EKPO’s fuel cell technology is already making a measurable contribution to decarbonization: a 10-foot generator from zepp.solutions with an integrated EKPO stack reliably supplies energy to the “Prins ZEs,” the country’s first fully electric wire crane vessel. The system enables off-grid energy supply directly on site. It charges the vessel’s 2 MWh batteries overnight, enabling fully emission-free operation the following day.

The NM12-twin positions EKPO as a technological enabler of decarbonization in energy-intensive and off-grid applications, extending well beyond the mobility sector. The combination of high power density, dynamic performance, and durability provides the basis for hydrogen solutions capable of replacing fossil-based power generation from a technical, economic, and regulatory perspective. Building on this foundation, EKPO helps partners such as zepp.solutions realize sustainable energy supply precisely where it is needed most.

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Further information can be obtained – on behalf of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies – via

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: press@ekpo-fuelcell.com

About EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies (EKPO), headquartered in Dettingen/Erms (Germany), is a leading joint venture in the development and large-scale production of fuel cell stacks for CO 2 -neutral mobility. The company is a full-service supplier for fuel cell stacks and components used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses as well as in rail and marine applications. Within this context, the company is building on the industrialization expertise of two established international automotive suppliers – ElringKlinger and OPmobility.

The aim of the joint venture is to develop and mass-produce high-performance fuel cell stacks in order to further advance CO 2 -neutral mobility – whether on the road, rail, water, or off-road.

About zepp.solutions

zepp.solutions develops hydrogen-powered generator sets and fuel cell systems for zero-emission power supply. Its stationary generator sets offer reliable, grid-independent power for long-duration use in applications such as construction sites, charging hubs for battery-electric fleets, events and maritime operations. As scalable alternatives to diesel gensets, zepp.solutions’ generator set configurations range from 150 kW to multi-MW systems. The company builds on their proven fuel cell technology already powering demanding applications including trucks, excavators and ships, and also supplies fully integrated 50 to 150 kW fuel cell systems for heavy-duty mobility and industrial use.

Contact:For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com