EQS-News: EKPO supplies fuel cell stacks to Chinese premium car manufacturer Hongqi

EKPO supplies fuel cell stacks to Chinese premium car manufacturer Hongqi



08.03.2024 / 10:56 CET/CEST

EKPO supplies fuel cell stacks to Chinese premium car manufacturer Hongqi

Contract on initial delivery of " NM12-Single " stack modules for integration into a next-generation fuel cell system

" " Stacks to be installed in a car from Hongqi, the premium brand of the FAW Group

Order further intensifies partnership with FAW

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), Suzhou (China), March 8, 2024 +++ EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO) and China FAW Group (FAW) have signed a contract for the development and supply of fuel cell stack module prototypes. The stacks of the "NM12-Single" platform will be used in a next-generation fuel cell vehicle of FAW's premium brand "Hongqi".

"Hongqi sets high standards in terms of quality and performance when selecting a partner. Our deep development and profound technological expertise turned out to be a decisive factor. We are particularly pleased that this order further intensifies our long-standing partnership since Hongqi shuttle vehicles were equipped with our EKPO fuel cell stacks during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing - and proved to be efficient in extreme weather conditions. We are delighted that Hongqi has once again opted for EKPO's fuel cell technology," says Carole Brinati, Managing Director of EKPO.

China has been strategically promoting its hydrogen economy for years and represents a key future market for EKPO. As a result, EKPO has founded a Chinese subsidiary in 2022 and installed extensive development and production capacities.

The "NM12-Single" PEMFC stack module is suitable for applications in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle sectors. It offers high power density combined with a compact design and low weight. It is based on a robust and reliable technology that focuses on low hydrogen consumption for reduced operating costs and longer ranges. Furthermore a simplified system integration due to function-integrated media module, assured quality and comprehensive documentation is guaranteed. "NM12 Single" as well as all other EKPO Stack plattforms are carried out according to an automated production processes according to current automotive standards.

One of China’s largest automotive manufacturers

CHINA FAW GROUP CO., LTD. (short for FAW), formerly China First Automobile Works is one of China’s oldest and largest automotive manufacturers.

FAW is headquartered in China's northern city of Changchun, Jilin province, and manufacturing plants are located in northeastern China's Jilin, Liaoning and Heilongjiang provinces, eastern China's Shandong province and Tianjin municipality, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and Hainan province, and southwestern China's Sichuan province and Yunnan province.

Hongqi has always maintained the top position in brand values in China’s passenger car market. Hongqi L series limousine has been chosen as official car for China’s major celebrations and events, highlighting the charm of oriental luxury sedan. Hongqi H series car has seen rapid growth in its targeted market.

