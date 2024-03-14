EQS-News: ELARIS AG with successful stock market debut in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): IPO

Press Release

ELARIS AG with successful stock market debut in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange

- First price at EUR 40.60 / Market capitalisation at EUR 0.49 billion

- Public offer of 10,000 shares runs until today 08:00 pm (CET)

- Expansion of product range and international growth planned

Bad Dürkheim, 14 March 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, has been listed in the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange since today. All 12.1 million shares were included in the m:access trading segment. The ELARIS share started trading at a price of EUR 40.60, which corresponds to an initial market capitalisation of EUR 0.49 billion. Within an hour, the share price has risen to EUR 41.60. The public offer of 10,000 shares from the holdings of the existing shareholder Elaris Holding GmbH will continue until today at 08:00 pm (CET). A listing of the shares on XETRA is planned in the near future.

ELARIS currently offers a range of six electric car models in German-speaking countries under the ELARIS brand, from microcars to SUVs and sedans to vans. The founder-managed company focuses on affordable and needs-based electric mobility and works with large electric vehicle manufacturers in China to this end. The latter produce vehicles on behalf of ELARIS and customise them to meet the European requirements. In some cases, ELARIS makes further customisations itself, particularly in the software area of the vehicles. Another strong business area of ELARIS is the provision of charging infrastructure solutions, such as charging stations and wall boxes. As part of its growth strategy, ELARIS plans to expand its model range in line with demand, extend its sales network and tap into new international markets.

Lars Stevenson, CEO of ELARIS: "We are very pleased to be listed on the Munich Stock Exchange as of today. This marks a new chapter of growth in our company's history. The listing will increase our visibility on the market and enable us to push ahead with our growth strategy. Our next steps are to further expand the model range of our electric vehicles and continue to grow internationally."

Press Contact and Investor Relations

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 556

elaris@edicto.de

