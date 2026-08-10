electrovac Aktie
WKN DE: A420ZL / ISIN: DE000A420ZL4
|
10.08.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
|
EQS-News: electrovac AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
Salzweg, 10 August 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac,” the “electrovac Group,” or the “Company,” ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders, and members of the press to the Executive Board’s online presentation on the occasion of the publication of the 2025/2026 Annual Report.
During the webcast, CEO Dieter Thumfart will provide an overview of the 2025/2026 financial results and an update on current business developments as well as the company’s outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation.
Key facts of the electrovac Webcast
Friday, 14 August 2026
Registration link for participants: https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/537ca059-a7d8-44a7-ae58-447414c23a10
About electrovac
Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com.
Contact
electrovac AG
Investor Relations:
10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|electrovac AG
|Anglstraße 4
|94121 Salzweg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@electrovac.com
|Internet:
|https://www.electrovac.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A420ZL4
|WKN:
|A420ZL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|5299008TJ4LODTQQNQ85
|EQS News ID:
|2379490
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379490 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu electrovac AG
Analysen zu electrovac AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|electrovac AG
|7,82
|-0,64%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX stabil -- DAX in Grün -- Wall Street wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart ohne große Impulse. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen dürften seitwärts tendieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.