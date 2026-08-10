EQS-News: electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)   

EQS-News: electrovac AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)



10.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST) Information from the Executive Board on the 2025/2026 financial year and current business developments

Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, members of the press, and analysts Salzweg, 10 August 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac,” the “electrovac Group,” or the “Company,” ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders, and members of the press to the Executive Board’s online presentation on the occasion of the publication of the 2025/2026 Annual Report. During the webcast, CEO Dieter Thumfart will provide an overview of the 2025/2026 financial results and an update on current business developments as well as the company’s outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation. Key facts of the electrovac Webcast Friday, 14 August 2026

Start: 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

Duration: 60 minutes

Language: German Registration link for participants: https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/537ca059-a7d8-44a7-ae58-447414c23a10 About electrovac Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com. Contact electrovac AG

Anglstraße 4

94121 Salzweg

Germany Investor Relations:

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

iron AG

Email: ir@electrovac.com

Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12

10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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