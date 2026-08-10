electrovac Aktie

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WKN DE: A420ZL / ISIN: DE000A420ZL4

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10.08.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)   

EQS-News: electrovac AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)   

10.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

electrovac AG is hosting a webcast for investors on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)    

  • Information from the Executive Board on the 2025/2026 financial year and current business developments
  • Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, members of the press, and analysts

Salzweg, 10 August 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac,” the “electrovac Group,” or the “Company,” ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders, and members of the press to the Executive Board’s online presentation on the occasion of the publication of the 2025/2026 Annual Report.

During the webcast, CEO Dieter Thumfart will provide an overview of the 2025/2026 financial results and an update on current business developments as well as the company’s outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation.

Key facts of the electrovac Webcast

Friday, 14 August 2026
Start: 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
Duration: 60 minutes
Language: German

Registration link for participants: https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/537ca059-a7d8-44a7-ae58-447414c23a10

 

About electrovac

Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com.

 

Contact

electrovac AG
Anglstraße 4
94121 Salzweg
Germany

Investor Relations:
Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider
iron AG
Email: ir@electrovac.com
Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12

 


10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: electrovac AG
Anglstraße 4
94121 Salzweg
Germany
E-mail: info@electrovac.com
Internet: https://www.electrovac.com/
ISIN: DE000A420ZL4
WKN: A420ZL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 5299008TJ4LODTQQNQ85
EQS News ID: 2379490

 
End of News EQS News Service

2379490  10.08.2026 CET/CEST

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