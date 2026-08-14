EQS-News: electrovac AG publishes 2025/2026 Annual Report – Record Year for Revenue and Earnings; Further Capacity Expansion Lays the Groundwork for Future Growth Leaps

EQS-News: electrovac AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

electrovac AG publishes 2025/2026 Annual Report – Record Year for Revenue and Earnings; Further Capacity Expansion Lays the Groundwork for Future Growth Leaps



14.08.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST

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electrovac AG publishes 2025/2026 Annual Report – Record Year for Revenue and Earnings; Further Capacity Expansion Lays the Groundwork for Future Growth Leaps

Revenue rises by 20.2% to EUR 118.0 million (previous year: EUR 98.2 million)

EBIT amounts to EUR 14.0 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million), with an EBIT margin of 11.9% (previous year: 9.3%)

Outlook for 2026/2027: Revenue expected to rise to between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million, with EBIT between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 12.0 million (adjusted for IPO costs of between EUR 13 million and EUR 14 million)

Medium-term revenue target of EUR 150.0 million with an EBIT margin above 12%

Dividend payments planned starting in fiscal year 2026/2027; long-term payout ratio of 20% of consolidated net income confirmed

Salzweg, August 14, 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac,” the “electrovac Group,” or the “Company,” ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, today published its 2025/2026 annual financial statements (as of March 31). Strong demand across all three business areas drove significant revenue growth to EUR 118.0 million (previous year: EUR 98.2 million), with revenue in the Personal Safety segment growing disproportionately strong, up 35.7%. The main driver of this growth was the additional manufacturing capacity at the Thailand site, where the new production line reached full capacity within two months of going into operation in June 2025. As a result of the revenue increase, EBIT rose by 54.0% to EUR 14.0 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million). In addition, the only slightly higher cost of materials ratio and the below-average increase in personnel and fixed costs contributed to the improvement in earnings. The 2025/2026 fiscal year closed with consolidated net income of EUR 9.6 million (previous year: EUR 5.2 million). Operating cash flow improved to EUR 10.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.4 million).

As of March 31, 2026, shareholders’ equity amounted to EUR 51.7 million (March 31, 2025: EUR 44.6 million). The equity ratio stood at 55.1% (March 31, 2025: 51.1%). The increase is primarily attributable to the improved retained earnings, while liabilities remained roughly stable. The gross proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million from the initial public offering successfully completed at the end of April 2026, which further improved the company’s equity base and liquidity after the balance sheet date, are not yet included in the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2026.

Dieter Thumfart, CEO of electrovac: “The 2025/2026 fiscal year marks new records in revenue and earnings for electrovac AG. All business segments are posting significant growth, and the order backlog in the first quarter of 2026/2027 also gives us cause for optimism. With the proceeds from the initial public offering in April 2026, we intend to expand our international manufacturing capacities and further strengthen our technological leadership in glass-to-metal sealing products for the strategic core segments of Personal Safety and Aerospace & Defense.”

Performance of the Strategic Areas

Revenue in the Personal Safety area came in at EUR 57.1 million, up 35.7% from the previous year (previous year: EUR 42.1 million). In the Aerospace & Defense segment, revenue increased by 6.9% to EUR 20.9 million (previous year: EUR 19.6 million). This demonstrates that European defense contractors – electrovac’s main customers – were themselves still in the process of expanding capacity during the reporting period. Currently, order intake is rising significantly. The Other Mobility & Industrials area recorded a 9.4% increase to EUR 40.0 million during the reporting period (previous year: EUR 36.6 million). The revenue growth resulted from both increased order volumes from customers and positive pricing effects. In particular, the subsidiary in Thailand, which manufactures products for the Personal Safety segment, benefited from the completion and commissioning of the new production line and from high demand, especially from customers in China.

In accordance with its communicated dividend policy, the company intends to let shareholders participate appropriately in the positive performance starting in fiscal year 2026/2027 and, in principle, to distribute 20% of the Group’s net income. However, due to a one-time accounting effect at the AG resulting from the initial public offering, no dividend can yet be proposed for the concluded 2025/2026 fiscal year. As previously announced in the securities prospectus dated April 15, 2026, the costs associated with the company’s initial public offering have had a negative impact on electrovac AG’s earnings, which is why the separate financial statements prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) for the 2025/2026 fiscal year show a net loss for the year.

Outlook for 2026/2027

Based on firm orders, framework agreements, and delivery forecasts agreed upon with customers, electrovac expects consolidated revenue to rise to between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million for the 2026/2027 fiscal year. In particular, order intake in the Aerospace & Defense and Industrials areas was extremely promising at the start of the fiscal year. To achieve further revenue growth, electrovac is purposefully expanding its international production capacities using funds from the IPO. For example, at the Thailand facility, the number of production lines will be doubled from two to four. To this end the building space has already been expanded, and the installation of the production infrastructure is scheduled to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026/2027. Similarly, the machinery for the third production line has already been ordered and is scheduled to go into operation by the end of 2027. In China, a facility for the final assembly of airbag igniters is to be set up. Initial steps have already been taken, and the final decision on the location is also expected to be made by the end of the third quarter of 2026/2027. At the same time, establishing a direct presence in the USA is intended to open up access to the local defense market. In terms of earnings, the electrovac Group expects EBIT of between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 12.0 million for the 2026/2027 fiscal year. The lower EBIT forecast is primarily due to one-time expenses related to the IPO. Excluding IPO expenses, the EBIT forecast ranges from EUR 13.0 million to EUR 14.0 million. In the medium term, electrovac plans to increase revenue to EUR 150 million, with an EBIT margin exceeding 12%.

electrovac AG is hosting a webcast today, Friday, August 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for interested investors, analysts, retail shareholders, and members of the press to discuss current business developments. Interested parties can register to participate via this link.

The 2025/2026 consolidated financial statements are available at https://www.electrovac.com/en/investor-relations/publications/.

Selected Financial Key Figures (in EUR million)

Earnings and Financial Position

2025/2026 2024/2025 Revenue 118.0 98.2 EBIT 14.0 9.1 Operating Cashflow 10.2 9.4 Cashflow from investing activities -3.8 -4.8 Financial Position March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Total Assets 93.8 87.2 Equity 51.7 44.6 Equity Ratio (in %) 55.1% 51.1% Cash and cash equivalents 2.1 1.6 Employees (number, average) * 545 531

*Full-time equivalents, including temporary staff

About electrovac

Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com.

Contact

electrovac AG

Anglstraße 4

94121 Salzweg, Germany



Investor Relations:

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

iron AG

Email: ir@electrovac.com

Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12