EQS-News: electrovac AG reports significant growth in revenue and earnings in the 2025/2026 financial year based on preliminary figures

EQS-News: electrovac AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

electrovac AG reports significant growth in revenue and earnings in the 2025/2026 financial year based on preliminary figures



16.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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electrovac AG reports significant growth in revenue and earnings in the 2025/2026 financial year based on preliminary figures

Revenue increases by around 20% to approximately EUR 118.0 million (previous year: EUR 98.2 million)

EBIT increases to around EUR 14.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million; +56% year on year), EBIT margin at approximately 12.0% (previous year: 9.3%)

Revenue in the first quarter of 2026/2027 up around 14% year on year

Publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025/2026 and earnings call on 14 August 2026

Salzweg, July 16, 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac”, the “electrovac Group” or the “Company”, ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical electronics, has reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings based on preliminary figures for the 2025/26 financial year ended 31 March 2026. Accordingly, the electrovac Group’s revenue increased by approximately 20% year on year to around EUR 118.0 million (previous year: EUR 98.2 million), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by around 56% to approximately EUR 14.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.1 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 12.0% (previous year: 9.3%). Adjusted for the costs incurred in connection with the initial public offering during the reporting period, EBIT amounted to around EUR 14.8 million, with the adjusted EBIT margin standing at 12.5%. The positive development in revenue and earnings was primarily attributable to increased demand in both strategic business areas, Personal Safety and Aerospace & Defence, as well as the successful expansion of production capacity at the plant in Thailand. electrovac also benefited from positive pricing effects.

Dieter Thumfart, CEO of electrovac: “We are very pleased that the positive trend communicated in connection with our initial public offering in April has continued, driven in particular by a strong second half of the 2025/2026 financial year. Looking at the current financial year, this development continued as expected in the first quarter. Following our successful initial public offering, we are now ideally positioned to further expand our market share and strengthen our technological leadership in glass-to-metal packages for the Personal Safety and Aerospace & Defence business areas.”

At around EUR 31.5 million, revenue in the first quarter of the current 2026/2027 financial year was approximately 14% above the previous-year level. The electrovac Group recorded very strong order intake in the first quarter, particularly in the Aerospace & Defence sector, but also in the Industrial sector, with book-to-bill ratios of 2.96 and 1.66 respectively.

electrovac AG will publish its full audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025/2026 financial year on 14 August 2026 and will hold an earnings call at 11:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.



About electrovac

Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com.



Contact

electrovac AG

Anglstraße 4

94121 Salzweg, Germany



Investor Relations:

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

iron AG

email: ir@electrovac.com

Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12