electrovac Aktie

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WKN DE: A420ZL / ISIN: DE000A420ZL4

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31.08.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: electrovac AG starts the 2026/2027 fiscal year with growth in revenue and earnings; strong order intake confirms growth trajectory

EQS-News: electrovac AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
electrovac AG starts the 2026/2027 fiscal year with growth in revenue and earnings; strong order intake confirms growth trajectory

31.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

electrovac AG starts the 2026/2027 fiscal year with growth in revenue and earnings; strong order intake confirms growth trajectory

  • Revenue up 12.0% to EUR 31.5 million (previous year: EUR 28.1 million)
  • EBIT increased by 11.0% to EUR 3.2 million; EBIT adjusted for one-off IPO costs stands at EUR 5.4 million
  • High order intake in the strategic segments of Aerospace & Defence and Industrials; book-to-bill ratio of 2.3
  • Forecast for the 2026/2027 fiscal year sconfirmed: revenue between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million and EBIT between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 12.0 million; adjusted EBIT between EUR 13.0 million and EUR 14.0 million

Salzweg, August 31, 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac,” the “electrovac Group,” or the “Company,” ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, has made a successful start to the 2026/2027 fiscal year. In the first quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2026), revenue rose by 12.0% to EUR 31.5 million (previous year: EUR 28.1 million). EBIT increased by 11.0% to EUR 3.2 million (previous year: EUR 2.8 million). Adjusted for one-off IPO costs of EUR 2.3 million, EBIT stood at EUR 5.4 million, almost double the figure for the same quarter last year. This was driven in particular by improved operational performance, with material costs remaining constant and a disproportionately small increase in fixed costs.

The order backlog showed a particularly positive trend. electrovac recorded high order intake, particularly in the Aerospace & Defence and Industrials segments. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 2.30 in the first quarter, significantly exceeding revenue.

Dieter Thumfart, CEO of electrovac: “We started the 2026/2027 fiscal year with a clearly positive earnings trend and a strong order backlog. The high order intake, particularly in Aerospace & Defence and Industrials, confirms our growth trajectory. With the successful IPO, we are also ideally positioned to consistently pursue our international capacity expansion and growth strategy.”

IPO strengthens equity and liquidity

electrovac AG has been listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since April 30, 2026. The company generated gross proceeds of EUR 29.95 million from the IPO. As a result, the equity ratio as at June 30, 2026 rose to 68.2% (March 31, 2026: 55.1%), whilst cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 25.8 million (March 31, 2026: EUR 2.1 million). The funds are to be used in particular for the expansion of international production capacities.

2026/2027 outlook confirmed

Based on the positive business performance and the strong order backlog, electrovac confirms its forecast for the full year 2026/2027. The company continues to expect revenue of between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million, as well as EBIT of between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 12.0 million. Adjusted for IPO costs, the EBIT forecast ranges between EUR 13.0 million and EUR 14.0 million.

The quarterly statement for the first three months of the 2026/2027 fiscal year is available at https://www.electrovac.com/en/investor-relations/publications/.
 

Selected financial figures (in EUR million)
Earnings and financial position
 		 Q1 2026/2027 Q1 2025/2026  
Revenue 31.5 28.1  
EBIT 3.2 2.8  
Adjusted EBIT1 5.4 2.8  
Operating cash flow -0.7 0.6  
Adjusted operating cash flow1 1.5 0.6  
Cash flow from investing activities -1.7 -0.4  
     
Net assets June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026  
Total assets 120.2 93.8  
Equity 82.0 51.7  
Equity ratio (in %) 68.2 55.1  
Cash and cash equivalents 25.8 2.1  
Employees (number, average)2 557 545  

1 Adjusted for one-off IPO costs
2 Full-time equivalents including temporary staff

 

About electrovac

Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com/en.

 

Contact

electrovac AG
Anglstraße 4
94121 Salzweg, Germany

Investor Relations:
Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider
iron AG
Email: ir@electrovac.com
Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12

 

 


31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: electrovac AG
Anglstraße 4
94121 Salzweg
Germany
E-mail: info@electrovac.com
Internet: https://www.electrovac.com/
ISIN: DE000A420ZL4
WKN: A420ZL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 5299008TJ4LODTQQNQ85
EQS News ID: 2389804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389804  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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