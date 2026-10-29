EQS-News: electrovac Annual General Meeting: Growth initiatives progressing well – Executive Board reaffirms raised earnings forecast for 2026/2027

EQS-News: electrovac AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

electrovac Annual General Meeting: Growth initiatives progressing well – Executive Board reaffirms raised earnings forecast for 2026/2027



29.10.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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electrovac Annual General Meeting: Growth initiatives progressing well – Executive Board reaffirms raised earnings forecast for 2026/2027

Salzweg, 29 October 2026 – electrovac AG (ISIN: DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical electronics, yesterday held its first Annual General Meeting as a listed company. The meeting was held virtually. Dieter Thumfart, CEO of electrovac AG, outlined the business performance in fiscal year 2025/2026 and in the first half of 2026/2027, reported on the progress of the growth strategy and answered shareholders’ questions.

Record year 2025/2026 and a good start to the new fiscal year 2026/2027

Following record revenue and earnings in the previous fiscal year, the electrovac Group has also made a good start to fiscal year 2026/2027. According to preliminary figures, revenue in the first half of the fiscal year (1 April to 30 September 2026) rose by 10.4% to EUR 61.5 million (previous year: EUR 55.7 million). EBIT increased by 26.1% to EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR 6.5 million) and the EBIT margin improved to 13.3% (previous year: 11.7%) – even though EBIT includes one-off IPO costs of EUR 2.3 million. Growth was driven primarily by the Industrials and Aerospace & Defense business areas.

Growth initiatives: Progress in all four areas of focus

The Executive Board’s remarks focused on the progress made on the four growth initiatives that electrovac announced at the time of its IPO.

Thailand: The aim is to double production capacity. The floor space has already been doubled, the lease agreement has been signed and the expansion of the infrastructure is nearly complete. The machinery for the third production line has been ordered or is already being built. The start of production remains scheduled for September 2027.

China: Following the “local for local” principle, electrovac is setting up local final assembly for airbag igniters. China already accounted for around 28% of Group revenue in fiscal year 2025/2026. The site search is focused on the wider Shanghai region, where three locations in the Changzhou area have been shortlisted. A decision is expected by the end of December 2026.

USA: By establishing its own presence, electrovac aims to gain access to the US market, particularly in aerospace and defense. Preparations will begin in November 2026.

Aerospace & Defense: In the first half of the year, electrovac expanded its production capacity in Austria and Germany and recruited additional staff. A two-shift system has been introduced in Austria, with further adjustments to follow in the coming months. In Germany, the company has initiated the EN 9100 certification and Nadcap accreditation processes. With this, electrovac has completed the capacity expansion in Aerospace & Defense, the first milestone of its 2026/2027 roadmap.

Outlook 2026/2027: Raised earnings forecast reaffirmed

For the current fiscal year 2026/2027 (31 March 2027), the Executive Board recently raised its earnings forecast and now expects EBIT of EUR 13 million to EUR 14 million and EBIT adjusted for IPO costs of EUR 15 million to EUR 16 million. The revenue forecast of EUR 120 million to EUR 130 million remains unchanged. The upward revision reflects the positive development of the Aerospace & Defense and Industrials business areas as well as an operating performance above expectations.

“Six months after the IPO, we are delivering on what we announced: we have made good progress with our growth initiatives,” said Dieter Thumfart. “At the same time, the first half of the year shows that growth in Aerospace & Defense and Industrials is increasingly reflected in our earnings. Adjusted for IPO costs, we expect EBIT to exceed the level of our record year. While the geopolitical environment remains challenging, the first half of the year gives us reason to be confident that we will achieve our targets for this fiscal year.”

Attendance and voting results

At the Annual General Meeting, 83.6% of the share capital was represented. Shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board by a large majority, including the discharge of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the election of BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for fiscal year 2026/2027, and the remuneration systems for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board.

The full voting results are available on the electrovac AG website at https://www.electrovac.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/.



About electrovac

electrovac AG, headquartered in Salzweg, Germany, is a hermetic packaging specialist manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal sealing products to protect safety- and system-critical electronics. electrovac currently employs around 550 people at four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand and supplies more than 250 customers worldwide. Its customized solutions range from niche products in small batches to high-volume series products, which are widely used in electronics, sensors and actuators. These include safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt pretensioners, special solutions for the aerospace and defense industries required in satellite technology or military equipment, and numerous other solutions in mobility and industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.electrovac.com.



Contact

electrovac AG

Anglstraße 4

94121 Salzweg, Germany

Investor Relations:

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

iron AG

Email: ir@electrovac.com

Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12