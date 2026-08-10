Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
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10.08.2026 08:00:14
EQS-News: Eleving Group 6M results ended on June 30, 2026
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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Well-balanced growth delivering strong financial results
Operational and strategic highlights
Profitability
Growth
Operational milestones
Financial highlights and progress
Comments from Eleving Group CEO and CFO
Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group
I am very pleased with our performance in the first six months of 2026, during which we achieved record results across our key business indicators, including the net loan portfolio, revenue, and net profit. These results reflect the consistent execution of Eleving Group’s strategy.
One of our key strategic priorities over the previous 12 months has been to broaden our product offering and scale our operations in the existing markets. This approach has delivered strong results. We launched installment loan products in all our European markets, successfully tested smartphone financing in three African markets, scaling the product further. Combined with the strong performance of our existing products and the positive traction in Tanzania, where we launched operations in October 2025, these developments enabled us to achieve our full-year growth target within the first six months of 2026.
As part of our continued expansion strategy, we also reached an important milestone in our geographical footprint by entering our eighteenth market. In July, we issued our first consumer loan in South Africa and opened our first branch in Cape Town. Given the country’s advanced digital landscape, we are building on our strength in digital lending while complementing it with a physical branch network in the major cities to remain close to our customers.
In the second half of 2026, our focus will gradually shift from accelerating growth to capitalizing on the progress achieved so far. We will prioritize optimizing the performance of our recently launched products and markets, with a particular focus on improving unit economics and operational efficiency. We will also continue implementing AI solutions across our business processes to increase automation, streamline operations, and maintain a lean operating model. The significant progress achieved in the first half of the year provides us with a solid foundation for delivering strong full-year results.
Maris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group
Beyond delivering record financial results, we remained focused on strengthening the foundations of our business. During the first half of 2026, we improved operational efficiency, further strengthened our funding structure, and maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation.
Our cost optimization project began to deliver tangible results in the second quarter, with the cost-to-income ratio improving to 34.2% in the first six months of 2026. This was supported by process improvements, greater automation and disciplined headcount management across our markets and the Group’s headquarters. We remain focused on delivering further efficiency gains in the second half of the year.
We also strengthened our funding structure and reduced foreign exchange risk by increasing local currency funding. During the first half of the year, we raised more than EUR 18 million in Kenya. At the end of June, the Group’s outstanding local bonds and bank facilities in Kenya totaled EUR 56.7 million, with local currency debt accounting for 85% of total borrowings in the market. This reflects our continued focus on building a stronger and more balanced funding base.
As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize the Group’s funding structure, we will continue to monitor capital market conditions and, in the coming quarters, may assess the opportunity to refinance our outstanding EUR 90 million bond through the issuance of a new bond.
In line with our dividend policy and commitment to creating shareholder value, we distributed EUR 4.3 million in dividends on 10 June 2026. The next dividend payment is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Overall, the first half of 2026 demonstrated the resilience of our business model. We delivered strong portfolio and revenue growth, improved operating efficiency, and further strengthened our funding base. We remain focused on executing our strategy and are well positioned to sustain the momentum in the second half of the year.
Full unaudited consolidated report on the 6M period ended on 30 June: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports
Conference Call: the Group's management team will hold a conference call in English on 11 August 2026 at 15:00 CET to present the results. Conference call registration link here.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The financial information presented in this announcement is unaudited. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.
10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2379314
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379314 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|Eleving Group Registered Shs
|1,68
|4,35%
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