Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
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18.08.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Eleving Group Plans Fixed Income Non-Deal Investor Meetings
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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eleving Group SA (Bond ticker: MOGOFI), rated B (positive outlook) by Fitch Ratings, a Baltic-headquartered publicly listed financial services provider with an international presence in vehicle and consumer financing, invites fixed income investors to participate in a series of non-deal investor meetings covering an update on its latest business developments and financial performance following the publication of 1H26 results.
Eleving has appointed BCP Securities, Gottex Group and Signet Bank to organize in-person and virtual investor meetings commencing 24 August 2026.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447
18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2384042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384042 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|Eleving Group Registered Shs
|1,67
|-1,19%