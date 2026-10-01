EQS-News: Eleving Group prices EUR 200 million senior secured bonds at 9% in private placement – EUR 25 million exchange offer to follow

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group prices EUR 200 million senior secured bonds at 9% in private placement – EUR 25 million exchange offer to follow



01.10.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







“We are very pleased with the strong interest from international institutional investors in our private placement. Despite current capital markets volatility, demand for the new bonds was strong, with the offering close to 1.5 times oversubscribed. We are also very satisfied with the coupon rate achieved, which reflects increasing investor confidence in Eleving Group and our established position in the international capital markets. We greatly value the continued trust and support of our international investor base,” said Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.



In addition, Eleving Group hereby informs holders of its outstanding bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) of its intention to exercise its right to redeem the bonds. Eleving Group has allocated EUR 25 million of the new bond issue to the exchange offer for holders of its outstanding bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4). The exchange offer is expected to commence on or around 6 October to 20 October 2026, subject to approval of the prospectus by the Luxembourg Commission for the Supervision of the Financial Sector (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – “CSSF”). Further information on the exchange offer, including its terms and conditions, will be provided following the approval of the prospectus.



The new bonds (ISIN XS3517354141) are expected to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and the Baltic Regulated Market of



Eleving Group mandated Gottex Brokers SA, BCP Securities Inc., and Signet Bank AS as Joint Managers and Joint Bookrunners. Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acted as Sales Agent, Aalto Capital (Munich) supported Eleving Group in its capacity as Financial Adviser.



The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447 Eleving Group has priced its new EUR 200 million senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN XS3517354141) at a fixed interest rate of 9% per annum with issue price at par. The proceeds will primarily be used to refinance the Group’s EUR 90 million bonds maturing in 2028 (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4), refinance part of its liabilities on Mintos, and support the continued development of the Group’s loan portfolio.“We are very pleased with the strong interest from international institutional investors in our private placement. Despite current capital markets volatility, demand for the new bonds was strong, with the offering close to 1.5 times oversubscribed. We are also very satisfied with the coupon rate achieved, which reflects increasing investor confidence in Eleving Group and our established position in the international capital markets. We greatly value the continued trust and support of our international investor base,” said Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.In addition, Eleving Group hereby informs holders of its outstanding bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) of its intention to exercise its right to redeem the bonds. Eleving Group has allocated EUR 25 million of the new bond issue to the exchange offer for holders of its outstanding bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4). The exchange offer is expected to commence on or around 6 October to 20 October 2026, subject to approval of the prospectus by the Luxembourg Commission for the Supervision of the Financial Sector (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – “CSSF”). Further information on the exchange offer, including its terms and conditions, will be provided following the approval of the prospectus.The new bonds (ISIN XS3517354141) are expected to be admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and the Baltic Regulated Market of Nasdaq Riga on or around 20 October 2026.Eleving Group mandated Gottex Brokers SA, BCP Securities Inc., and Signet Bank AS as Joint Managers and Joint Bookrunners. Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acted as Sales Agent, Aalto Capital (Munich) supported Eleving Group in its capacity as Financial Adviser.The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.Additional information:Elina DobulaneGroup’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Groupelina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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