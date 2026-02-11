EQS-News: Eleving Group: the recording of 12M 2025 earnings call

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Eleving Group: the recording of 12M 2025 earnings call



11.02.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST









Eleving Group extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees. The recording of the earnings call is available



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447

