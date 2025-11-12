EQS-News: Eleving Group: the recording of 9M 2025 earnings call

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Interim Report

Eleving Group: the recording of 9M 2025 earnings call



12.11.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Eleving Group extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees. The recording of the earnings call is available



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447

