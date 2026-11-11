Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
|
11.11.2026 15:40:03
EQS-News: Eleving Group: the recording of 9M 2026 earnings call
|
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
On 10 November 2026, Eleving Group organized the 9M 2026 earnings call, during which CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics presented company’s unaudited consolidated financial results, provided information on recent achievements and answered participants’ questions.
Eleving Group extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees. The recording of the earnings call is available here, and the presentation demonstrated during the call is available here.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,800 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The financial information presented in this announcement is unaudited. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2433034
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433034 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|Eleving Group Registered Shs
|1,62
|-0,31%
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