R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
|
22.09.2026 10:30:03
EQS-News: Elke Eckstein appointed to the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Waldenburg, 22 September 2026 – Elke Eckstein is a new member of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG. At request of the Executive Board, Stuttgart Local Court appointed her as a shareholders’ representative with immediate effect. She succeeds Peter Leischner, who left the board on 15 September 2026 after many years of service.
The court appointment is valid until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the 2026 financial year. This means the Supervisory Board is now once again fully staffed and remains completely able to act until a successor is elected at the next Annual General Meeting.
Elke Eckstein has many years of experience as a senior executive in industrial companies, in particular in the semiconductor, electronics and photonics sectors. She also brings extensive knowledge from various roles on statutory supervisory boards and comparable international bodies. These include positions at JENOPTIK AG, the Danish KK Group A/S, the Norwegian Saferoad SRH Holding AS, the Dutch BE Semiconductor Industries NV, and the Norwegian Norautron Group AS.
“We warmly welcome Elke Eckstein to the Supervisory Board. She combines international industry experience with a sound understanding of technology and corporate governance and has successfully demonstrated her expertise in more challenging situations and demanding sectors. Elke Eckstein will provide valuable impetus for the further development of R. STAHL. At the same time, we thank Peter Leischner for his many years of commitment and our trusting cooperation,” said Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG.
“We look forward to working with Elke Eckstein. Her experience will help us drive forward the transformation we have initiated and position R. STAHL for the future,” added Tobias Popp, Executive Board member of R. STAHL AG.
About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67
|EQS News ID:
|2403098
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2403098 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu R. Stahl AG
Analysen zu R. Stahl AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|R. Stahl AG
|12,20
|0,83%