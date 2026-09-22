EQS-News: Elke Eckstein appointed to the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Elke Eckstein appointed to the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG



22.09.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Elke Eckstein appointed to the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG

Court follows recommendation of Executive Board and Supervisory Board

34th Annual General Meeting to elect a successor

Supervisory Board once again fully staffed

Waldenburg, 22 September 2026 – Elke Eckstein is a new member of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG. At request of the Executive Board, Stuttgart Local Court appointed her as a shareholders’ representative with immediate effect. She succeeds Peter Leischner, who left the board on 15 September 2026 after many years of service.

The court appointment is valid until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the 2026 financial year. This means the Supervisory Board is now once again fully staffed and remains completely able to act until a successor is elected at the next Annual General Meeting.

Elke Eckstein has many years of experience as a senior executive in industrial companies, in particular in the semiconductor, electronics and photonics sectors. She also brings extensive knowledge from various roles on statutory supervisory boards and comparable international bodies. These include positions at JENOPTIK AG, the Danish KK Group A/S, the Norwegian Saferoad SRH Holding AS, the Dutch BE Semiconductor Industries NV, and the Norwegian Norautron Group AS.

“We warmly welcome Elke Eckstein to the Supervisory Board. She combines international industry experience with a sound understanding of technology and corporate governance and has successfully demonstrated her expertise in more challenging situations and demanding sectors. Elke Eckstein will provide valuable impetus for the further development of R. STAHL. At the same time, we thank Peter Leischner for his many years of commitment and our trusting cooperation,” said Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG.

“We look forward to working with Elke Eckstein. Her experience will help us drive forward the transformation we have initiated and position R. STAHL for the future,” added Tobias Popp, Executive Board member of R. STAHL AG.

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleDirector Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com