19.06.2024 10:25:19
EQS-News: Elmos advances to the TecDAX
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dortmund, June 19, 2024: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, will be listed in the TecDAX as of June 24, 2024 as announced by Deutsche Börse yesterday evening. This makes Elmos one of the 30 largest listed technology companies in Germany based on free float market capitalization.
"We are delighted to have been included in the prestigious group of the largest technology companies in Germany. The promotion to the TecDAX confirms the successful growth of Elmos and our excellent development on the capital market," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "As one of the most experienced suppliers of mixed-signal semiconductors, we will participate sustainably in the structural growth resulting from the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in vehicles. We are convinced that our continued positive development will also enable us to further increase the enterprise value of Elmos."
In addition to the TecDAX, Elmos continues to be listed in the SDAX.
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
19.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1928765
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1928765 19.06.2024 CET/CEST
