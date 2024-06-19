EQS-News: Elmos advances to the TecDAX

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elmos advances to the TecDax



19.06.2024 / 10:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dortmund, June 19, 2024: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, will be listed in the TecDAX as of June 24, 2024 as announced by Deutsche Börse yesterday evening. This makes Elmos one of the 30 largest listed technology companies in Germany based on free float market capitalization.

"We are delighted to have been included in the prestigious group of the largest technology companies in Germany. The promotion to the TecDAX confirms the successful growth of Elmos and our excellent development on the capital market," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. "As one of the most experienced suppliers of mixed-signal semiconductors, we will participate sustainably in the structural growth resulting from the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in vehicles. We are convinced that our continued positive development will also enable us to further increase the enterprise value of Elmos."

In addition to the TecDAX, Elmos continues to be listed in the SDAX.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & ESG

Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI.

Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.