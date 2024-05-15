|
15.05.2024 15:51:16
EQS-News: Elmos: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.85 Euro per share
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Large majority for all items on the agenda
Dortmund, May 15, 2024: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, over 85% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 0.85 Euro per share for fiscal year 2023, 13.3% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 21, 2024.
In his presentation on fiscal year 2023, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, highlighted not only the positive financial performance with new records but also important milestones in the structural development of the Elmos Group. In addition, Dr. Schneider explained that the innovative microelectronics developed by Elmos make a significant contribution to improving people's lives and protecting our environment. He highlighted that Elmos, as a leading supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors, is well positioned to participate sustainably in the structural growth of the automotive semiconductor market due to the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in the vehicle.
Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.
