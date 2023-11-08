|
08.11.2023 07:41:51
EQS-News: Elmos: Profitable growth trajectory continues in third quarter of 2023
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Year on year sales growth of 26.7% in Q3 2023 to 151.5 million Euro and 27.5% EBIT margin underline encouraging business development
Dortmund, November 8, 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) succeeded in continuing its growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2023. Due to the launch of new products, along with ongoing high demand for Elmos innovative mixed-signal semiconductors, Group sales reached 151.5 million Euro (Q3 2022: 119.6 million Euro). As a result, sales increased by 26.7% year on year. The high level of Q2 2023 was exceeded by 11.4%. Continued growth led to a further rise in EBIT to 41.6 million Euro in the third quarter (Q3 2022: 29.8 million Euro). Accordingly, the EBIT margin improved to an impressive 27.5% in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: 24.9%).
“After a positive first half-year, we started the second half of the year dynamically, as expected,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Thanks to our attractive portfolio of innovative automotive mixed-signal solutions and the targeted capacity expansion we were able to continue our encouraging business development. Elmos is fully on track for a strong year 2023 and for an ongoing positive development in the future.”
Capital expenditures, in particular for the expansion of testing capacities, amounted to 34.0 million Euro in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2022: 21.0 million Euro). Adjusted free cash flow stood at 33.9 million Euro in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: -8.7 million Euro). In addition to investments in the future and increased working capital, this figure was also influenced by the partial payment for the sale of the wafer fab of 37.2 million Euro.
In line with its full-year guidance issued on June 28, 2023, Elmos continues to anticipate sales of more than 560 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales for the full year 2023. Capital expenditures are expected at 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales. As a result, Elmos expects a negative operating adjusted free cash flow in 2023 (excluding effects from M&A transactions).
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Quarterly statement Q3 2023
Contact
About Elmos
Note
08.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1767675
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1767675 08.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Mittwochmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.23
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-News: Elmos: Profitabler Wachstumskurs im dritten Quartal 2023 fortgesetzt (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-News: Elmos: Profitable growth trajectory continues in third quarter of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
06.11.23
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.23
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Montagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.23
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductormehr Analysen
|11:33
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.11.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.10.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:33
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.11.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.10.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:33
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.11.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.09.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.09.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.10.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.05.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.23
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|72,50
|1,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneute Zahlenflut an den Börsenparketts: ATX mit leichten Aufschlägen -- DAX nimmt im Verlauf etwas Fahrt auf -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls leicht nach oben. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.