EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE and AGIBOT showcase Humanoid Robotics at electronica 2026

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elmos Semiconductor SE and AGIBOT showcase Humanoid Robotics at electronica 2026



11.11.2026 / 13:13 CET/CEST

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Elmos Semiconductor SE and AGIBOT showcase Humanoid Robotics at electronica 2026

We enable robotics – Elmos expertise and innovations for motion, sensing, communication and power supply in humanoid robots

Leverkusen, November 11, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), together with its customer AGIBOT, a leading Chinese robotics company, presents applications and use cases for Elmos ICs in humanoid robots at electronica 2026 in Munich. What makes cars safe and intelligent can also set humanoid robots in motion. Elmos is bringing automotive chips into robotics, opening up a new growth area.

Proven in automotive – ready for robotics

Alongside innovative IC solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, Elmos showcases the potential of its technologies for robotics at electronica 2026 for the first time. From November 10 to 13, 2026 visitors can see a humanoid AGIBOT robot in action at Hall C3, Booth 141, and discover where Elmos technologies could be used in future robotics applications.

Humanoid robots are complex, autonomous, battery-powered systems made up of computers, sensors and actuators. Joints move the head, arms, legs and fingers, sensors precisely capture the environment, and control units and networks coordinate data and power. Their electronic architecture is similar in many respects to that of modern vehicles. Elmos can therefore bring its automotive expertise in sensing, motor control, communication and power supply to robotics applications.

Proven semiconductor solutions across the robot architecture

Motion and actuation: Elmos motor control ICs precisely control the electric motors in a robot’s joints and limbs. They enable smooth, finely tuned movements and help adjust force and speed to the task at hand.

Sensing and interaction: Elmos sensor ICs enable capacitive touch, proximity, PIR and ultrasonic sensing, as well as position and force measurement. The many sensors provide important information about the robot’s status and support safe movement and interaction with people and the surrounding environment. Elmos’ USPA IC E524.36 is already used in AGIBOT’s wheeled robots.

Communication and edge control: Elmos network ICs connect central computing units with sensors, actuators and other edge applications in the robot. They enable fast, reliable data exchange between system components, similar to the zonal architectures used in modern vehicles. Connected robots also need secure communication. Elmos’ QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator) can provide random numbers to support cryptographic processes and thereby help protect communications.

Power and protection: In the future, Elmos eFuse ICs could help electronically protect and monitor power distribution in the robot.

A single humanoid robot could integrate more than 120 Elmos ICs for motion, sensing, power and connectivity across its architecture.

A new long-term growth area

Current studies forecast a substantial long-term market potential for humanoid robots. As adoption grows, demand for semiconductors is also expected to rise significantly. Humanoid robotics is a natural extension of Elmos’ expertise in analog mixed-signal semiconductor solutions at the intelligent edge of the system and opens up an additional long-term growth area.

At electronica 2026, Elmos and AGIBOT bring this potential to life. A humanoid robot demonstrates how semiconductor functions can work together across a range of robotics applications.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is a pioneer in the global general-purpose AI robotics industry, with embodied AI at the core of its technology. AGIBOT’s “Three Intelligences in One” architecture integrates motion intelligence, interaction intelligence and manipulation intelligence into a unified embodied system. The company’s portfolio includes humanoid robots, quadruped robots, robotic systems with fine-motor capabilities and commercial cleaning solutions. In September 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 20,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.