EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.75 Euro per share

10.05.2023 16:02:50

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.75 Euro per share

10.05.2023 / 16:02 CET/CEST
Large majority for all items on the agenda

Dortmund, May 10, 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 82% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 0.75 Euro per share for fiscal year 2022, around 15% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023.

In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the most important operating and strategic developments of the very successful fiscal year 2022 with new records in sales, profitability, and new business wins but also referred to geopolitical uncertainties. Dr. Schneider explained that Elmos is already making the world more sustainable, safer and a better place to live today with semiconductor solutions and emphasized that as one of the leading suppliers of mixed-signal semiconductors Elmos will sustainably participate in the structural growth resulting from the increasing digitization and electrification of all systems and functions in the vehicle.

Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2023 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & ESG
Phone: +49-23175497000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


