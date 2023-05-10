|
10.05.2023 16:02:50
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.75 Euro per share
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Large majority for all items on the agenda
Dortmund, May 10, 2023: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 82% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 0.75 Euro per share for fiscal year 2022, around 15% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023.
In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the most important operating and strategic developments of the very successful fiscal year 2022 with new records in sales, profitability, and new business wins but also referred to geopolitical uncertainties. Dr. Schneider explained that Elmos is already making the world more sustainable, safer and a better place to live today with semiconductor solutions and emphasized that as one of the leading suppliers of mixed-signal semiconductors Elmos will sustainably participate in the structural growth resulting from the increasing digitization and electrification of all systems and functions in the vehicle.
Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2023 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1629615
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1629615 10.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!