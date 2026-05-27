Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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27.05.2026 14:02:33
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 Euro per share
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 Euro per share
Large majority for all agenda items - Guido Meyer (60) and Tobias Weyer (42) elected to the Supervisory Board
Leverkusen, May 27, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 83% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025, 50% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2026.
In addition to the long-standing shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board, Dr. Klaus Weyer and Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer, the Annual General Meeting has now elected two new Members to the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE with Guido Meyer (60) and Tobias Weyer (42), who bring comprehensive and international experience in the semiconductor industry as well as a deep understanding of the company.
In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the key developments of another successful fiscal year 2025. Dr. Schneider also highlighted key strategic milestones, including Elmos’ first year as a fabless company, the new corporate structure with a holding company in Leverkusen, the successful SAP S/4HANA migration, and the expansion of the company’s international presence with a new development site in Brno, Czech Republic, as well as a full function subsidiary in China. Dr. Schneider also emphasized Elmos’ innovative strength in key future-oriented fields within the automotive sector, such as electrification, driver assistance systems, comfort and premium features, and software-defined vehicles, as well as in related technologies such as cybersecurity and robotics.
Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2026 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.
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About Elmos
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27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334258
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334258 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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