EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 Euro per share

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 Euro per share



27.05.2026 / 14:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.50 Euro per share

Large majority for all agenda items - Guido Meyer (60) and Tobias Weyer (42) elected to the Supervisory Board

Leverkusen, May 27, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 83% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025, 50% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2026.

In addition to the long-standing shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board, Dr. Klaus Weyer and Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer, the Annual General Meeting has now elected two new Members to the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE with Guido Meyer (60) and Tobias Weyer (42), who bring comprehensive and international experience in the semiconductor industry as well as a deep understanding of the company.

In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the key developments of another successful fiscal year 2025. Dr. Schneider also highlighted key strategic milestones, including Elmos’ first year as a fabless company, the new corporate structure with a holding company in Leverkusen, the successful SAP S/4HANA migration, and the expansion of the company’s international presence with a new development site in Brno, Czech Republic, as well as a full function subsidiary in China. Dr. Schneider also emphasized Elmos’ innovative strength in key future-oriented fields within the automotive sector, such as electrification, driver assistance systems, comfort and premium features, and software-defined vehicles, as well as in related technologies such as cybersecurity and robotics.

Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2026 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.