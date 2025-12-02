EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE at CES in Las Vegas: Intelligent semiconductor solutions for the mobility of the future

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elmos Semiconductor SE at CES in Las Vegas: Intelligent semiconductor solutions for the mobility of the future



02.12.2025 / 11:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE at CES in Las Vegas: Intelligent semiconductor solutions for the mobility of the future

Leverkusen, December 2, 2025: From January 6 to 9, 2026, Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) will present its latest semiconductor innovations during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience how Elmos technologies make vehicles smarter, safer, and more efficient.

This year, Elmos will be showing a variety of demonstrators that bring to life the performance of Elmos ICs in key application areas of tomorrow's mobility. The Thermal Management demonstrator shows how intelligent Elmos motor control ICs control pumps, valves, and flow sensors to optimize temperature control in electric vehicles – thereby noticeably increasing efficiency and range. The Air Flow/HVAC demonstrator with the E533.06 BLDC controller, the E523.62/63 actuator driver, and the E703.15 ultrasonic flow sensor transfers this principle to the interior: precise motor control ensures quiet, energy-efficient, and comfortable climate control.

Safety and reliability are the focus of the Brake-by-Wire demonstrator, in which the E520.47 dual-bridge sensor signal processor measures brake pressure with maximum precision, enabling faster and safer braking. The Smart Electronic eFuse demonstrator also addresses this topic: it shows how intelligent fuse solutions make power distribution in modern zonal vehicle architectures more efficient and safer – with real-time monitoring and flexible load control.

With the Ultrasonic Near-Field Ranging Demonstrator, Elmos underscores its leading role in ultrasonic sensor technology. The compact system measures objects at a distance of only seven centimeters, enabling precise detection in the near field – for example, in automated parking. The accompanying AI kit takes this idea further: Thanks to AI-supported grid mapping, sensor data from the E521.44 and E524.20 can be interpreted more accurately to enable more precise height differentiation and thus improved object recognition for greater driving safety. Elmos presents a ready-to-install ultrasonic sensor kit that contains all the necessary components to experience the new ultrasonic system in your own vehicle.

The OLED Rear Light demonstrator features ultra-thin, dynamically animated rear lights that combine design freedom with energy efficiency. The Dynamic RGB LED Light Bar transforms vehicle communication into light language – through flowing animations and color gradients that respond to driving situations. The Dynamic Glass Roof Light brings personalized lighting to the vehicle interior and creates a new dimension of comfort and design with adaptive lighting moods.

The compact System-on-a-Chip (SoC) sensor E527.06 from Elmos reliably detects rain and darkness. Its modular software architecture enables complex evaluation of the sensor signals in order to optimally control windshield wipers and lights. The Elmos rain-light tunnel demonstrator shows how Elmos intelligently combines sensor and actuator technology by controlling an autonomous rear windshield wiper that reacts to different rain intensities, fog, or changing light conditions.

Elmos' patented single-chip solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator uses quantum principles based on in-chip photoemission to generate random numbers of the highest quality, thus ensuring cryptographic security. The chip, which measures only 2 x 2 mm, is ideal for cybersecurity in the automotive sector and networked systems. Elmos presents the second generation of the QRNG in a compact USB stick format. The system generates true, physically random numbers based on quantum events and visualizes them live on a laptop – including online verification according to the NIST standard. With its integrated entropy source and minimal energy requirements, the QRNG demonstrator impressively shows how Elmos is paving the way for secure, future-proof vehicle communication.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.