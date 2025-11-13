Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
|
13.11.2025 09:00:15
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE awarded Prime Status in the ISS ESG sustainability rating
|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability
Elmos Semiconductor SE awarded Prime Status in the ISS ESG sustainability rating
Leverkusen, November 13, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has been awarded Prime Status for the first time in the sustainability rating by the internationally renowned rating agency ISS ESG. As part of the regular review, Elmos improved its ESG Corporate Rating to C+ and thus meets the high industry-specific requirements of the rating for the Prime Status.
“We are very pleased to have been awarded Prime Status by ISS ESG, which confirms our commitment to sustainable development and demonstrates the aspirations of Elmos in the areas of environment, social responsibility and corporate governance,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “This recognition confirms us in our strategy of achieving long-term profitable growth while making a positive contribution to the environment and society.”
The rating agency ISS ESG uses its ESG Corporate Rating to assess the sustainability performance of several thousand companies and provides sustainability indicators for institutional investors. The assessment covers around 100 industry-specific ESG indicators from the areas of environment (E), social responsibility (S), and corporate governance (G).
Information on sustainability at Elmos can be found on our sustainability website at the following link: www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/company/sustainability
